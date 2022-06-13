Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord for PS5, PS4, & Switch Reveals Two More Songs With New Videos

Compile Heart released two new videos of the upcoming JRPG Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord, focusing on the game’s music.

Like the previous videos, the second batch, and the third, these videos don’t include any gameplay but reveal two of the songs performed by the game’s divas.

The first, performed by Fleur, is “Kizashi no Tane” which translates as “Seed of Omen.” The second, performed by the rival diva Glace, is “Aku Ate” which translates as “Dark Consequences.”

An interesting key concept implemented in the game is that songs can be mashed up when they are performed at the same time on the battlefield, creating a “Dramatic Resonance” area, a positional element in which both the buffs created by the friendly diva and the debuffs created by the enemy diva are doubled in effect. Basically, you can step into that area for some high-risk, high-reward plays and you can check out how it sounds in previous videos.

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord will release in Japan for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on September 15, 2022. At the moment, no western release has been announced. Compile Heart just revealed the game for Japan and usually their western arm Idea Factory International takes a little longer to announce a localization.

IFI has become better recently at announcing localizations closer to the Japanese reveals, so it may not take too long. We’ll let you know when it happens.