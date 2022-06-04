Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord for PS5, PS4, & Switch Reveals Even More Songs 

Compile Heart released two more videos of the upcoming JRPG Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord, focusing on the music.

Like the previous videos, these don’t show any gameplay but reveal how two songs interact in the game.

The first is “Eien no Monogatari” (Neverending Story), which is a song performed by the friendly diva Fleur, while the second is “Senya Noroi” (Thousand Nights Course) performed by the enemy diva Glace.

You can listen to both songs below.

An interesting concept included in the game is that songs can be mashed up when they are performed together on the battlefield, creating a “Dramatic Resonance” area, a positional element in which both the buffs created by the friendly diva and the debuffs created by the enemy diva are doubled in effect. Basically, you can step into it for some high-risk, high-reward moments and you can check out how it sounds in previous videos.

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord will release in Japan for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on September 15, 2022. At the moment, no western release has been announced. Compile Heart just revealed the game for Japan and usually their western arm Idea Factory International takes a little longer to announce a localization.

IFI has become better recently at announcing localizations closer to the Japanese reveals, so it may not take too long. We’ll let you know when it happens.