Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord for PS5, PS4, & Nintendo Switch Reveals Two of its Songs

Compile Heart released two videos of the upcoming JRPG Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord, focusing on the music.

In fact, the videos don’t show any gameplay but reveal two different songs included in the game.

The first is “Inori no Neiro” (Tones of Prayer), which is a song performed by the friendly diva Fleur, while the second is “Goku Yoru Hyousetsu” (Snow of the Polar Night) performed by the enemy diva Glace.

You can sample them both below.

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord will release in Japan for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on September 15, 2022. At the moment, no western release has been announced. Compile Heart just revealed the game for Japan and usually their western arm Idea Factory International takes a little longer to announce a localization.

IFI has become better recently at announcing localizations closer to the Japanese reveals, so it may not take too long. We’ll let you know when it happens.

The game comes with interesting new elements, including the divas mentioned above that can buff their party and debuff the enemies with positional elements and create high-risk, high-reward overlap areas called “Dramatic Resonance” in which both buffs and debuffs are doubled in effect.