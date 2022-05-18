Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord Announced for PS5, PS4, & Nintendo Switch With First Screenshots on Famitsu

Compile Heart revealed the brand new chapter of the Fairy Fencer F series of JRPG in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.

The game is titled Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord and it’ll release in Japan for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on September 15, 2022. At the moment, development is 70% complete.

Familiar characters from the series return, including Fang, Tiara, and Erin. On the other hand, the gameplay will evolve with new systems, like the Diva and Song mechanics, that allow the player to buff characters in range.

Speaking of divas, we also take a look at new characters, Fleur, Graas, and Our. The first two are obviously divas, and they are able to greatly enhance the abilities of the party with their songs, which have unique effects.

It’s important to keep track of the positioning of the diva and the other party members on the field, because it’s important to be able to buff as many units as possible. Incidentally, at least for now, Graas appears to be an enemy.

When Fleur and Grass sing at the same time on the battlefield, a mechanic called “Dramatic Resonance” occurs. In the area where the effects overlap, both songs have doubled effects, creating a high-risk, high-return situation, as that area will have strong positive and negative effects for the members of your party.

On top of that, the songs’ audio will also resonate, boosting the battle music with a dramatic effect.

The game’s battles are fought on grid battlefields and character positioning, orientation, and elevation will influence the outcome of actions. In combination with the song mechanic, this creates highly tactical battles.

Of course, familiar elements like high damage special attacks and character and party customization (stat and equipment-wise) make a comeback.

Interestingly, there is also a treasure-hunting element that lets you explore the map to find rare equipment and even bonus battle stages.

Below you can check out all the images.