Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord for PS5, PS4, & Switch Reveals “Dramatic Resonance” Between Songs

Compile Heart released two more videos of the upcoming JRPG Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord, focusing on the music.

Like the previous videos, these don’t show any gameplay but reveal how two songs interact in the game.

The first is “Inori no Neiro” (Tones of Prayer), which is a song performed by the friendly diva Fleur, while the second is “Goku Yoru Hyousetsu” (Snow of the Polar Night) performed by the enemy diva Glace.

This time around we see how they mash up when they are performed together on the battlefield, creating a “Dramatic Resonance” area, a positional element in which both the buffs created by the friendly diva and the debuffs created by the enemy deva are doubled in effect. Basically, you can step in it for some high-risk, high-reward moments.

You can sample the music below, showing how it can interact in two different ways.

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord will release in Japan for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on September 15, 2022. At the moment, no western release has been announced. Compile Heart just revealed the game for Japan and usually their western arm Idea Factory International takes a little longer to announce a localization.

IFI has become better recently at announcing localizations closer to the Japanese reveals, so it may not take too long. We’ll let you know when it happens.