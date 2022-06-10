Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord for PS5, PS4, & Switch Reveals Even More Songs in New Videos

Compile Heart released four more videos of the upcoming JRPG Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord, focusing on the music.

Compile Heart released four more videos of the upcoming JRPG Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord, focusing on the music.

Like the previous videos and the second batch, these don’t show any gameplay but reveal four of the songs performed by the game’s divas.

The first two, performed by Fleur, are “Chigiri no Hanabira” (Petals of the Covenant) and “Kage no Kyoukai” (Shadows and Boundaries). The second pair, performed by the enemy diva Glace are “Rinka” (Will-o’-the-wisp) and “Doke” (Buffoon).

You can listen to all the songs below.

An interesting key concept included in the game is that songs can be mashed up when they are performed together on the battlefield, creating a “Dramatic Resonance” area, a positional element in which both the buffs created by the friendly diva and the debuffs created by the enemy diva are doubled in effect. Basically, you can step into it for some high-risk, high-reward moments and you can check out how it sounds in previous videos.

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord will release in Japan for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on September 15, 2022. At the moment, no western release has been announced. Compile Heart just revealed the game for Japan and usually their western arm Idea Factory International takes a little longer to announce a localization.

IFI has become better recently at announcing localizations closer to the Japanese reveals, so it may not take too long. We’ll let you know when it happens.