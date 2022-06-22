Best Indie Games Shown at Not-E3 2022

The Not-E3, er, Keigh-3, Summer Games Fest featured tons of the best upcoming indie games for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC. From dedicated indie presentations like the Wholesome Direct to huge stages like the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, indie developers were highlighted throughout the week. In case you couldn’t keep up with the literal hours of presentations, here’s a look at the best indie games shown this year.

PlayStation State of Play

The PlayStation State of Play kicked off the summer festivities with huge first-party announcements but also took the time to highlight No Man’s Sky and Tunic. No Man’s Sky has been out for a while but is getting a nice update for the PlayStation. Tunic will be launching on PlayStation for the first time since its release earlier this year.

No Man’s Sky

PlayStation VR2 support is coming to No Man’s Sky and instead of bringing the game to you, they are bringing you to the game. This game has gotten mountains of additions since its tumultuous release and Hello Games has truly shown how to turn a bad situation into something good. Fly through the stars, explore endless galaxies, and uncover the secrets of the universe.

Tunic

What if Link were a fox? Tunic answers that question with its adorable fox dressed in a bright green tunic. After mountains of praise, this indie is finally making its way to PlayStation consoles on Sep. 27th. It’s a souls-like that draws visual inspiration from The Legend of Zelda series. With deep puzzles, challenging combat, and many secrets to discover, it’ll be a worthy addition to your collection.

Limited Run Games LRG3 Showcase

Limited Run Games brings digital games to the physical marketplace. During their showcase, they showed the mountains of games they’d be bringing to life in a physical format. Indie games especially benefit and are able to get limited physical releases of their games. Here are some best indies you’ll be able to pick up physically.

River City Girls 2

Wayforward’s River City Girls 2 is bringing their butt-kicking action to PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC. You will be able to pick up a physical version of this beat-em-up and enjoy the amazing artwork on your shelf.

Garden Story

On the surface, Garden Story looks like a gardening sim but it is actually a top-down action RPG similar to top-down Zelda games. This game has been available digitally for a while now but will finally be released physically on the Nintendo Switch.

Blossom Tales 2

Keeping in the vein of top-down Zelda, Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince is the sequel to its Zelda-inspired world, Blossom Tales. Set off on an adventure to face the return of the Minotaur King when this game comes physically to the Nintendo Switch.

Upload VR Showcase

Virtual Reality has a growing indie scene and the Upload VR Showcase showed off a lot of games that would be coming to the VR space. The biggest highlight was the VR iteration of Among Us.

Among Us

Lie, betray, and kill your crewmates or try to find the imposter in Among Us VR. Enter the spaceship and perform tasks as if you were actually there. Will you be taken out unsuspectingly, find the traitor, or be the one to destroy the crew when this game lands on the Oculus Quest 2?

Black Voices in Gaming

This presentation featured black game developers and the games they are creating. While many featured the developers themselves and their stories, a few games were only shown in trailers at the end. A big stand-out in this section was Grid Force: Mask of the Goddess.

Grid Force: Mask of the Goddess

Grid Force is a real-time, tactical-rpg packed to the brim with action, strategy, and personality. Play through a story that adapts to your decisions and build a unique team from a large roster of characters for what is sure to be an incredibly replayable experience.

Summer Games Fest

The main show hosted by Geoff Keighley was a great source for huge game announcements. It also featured several indies that are sure to get people excited.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

The turtles are back and Shredder is at it again in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. This game calls back to arcade beat-em-ups and is lovingly crafted for fans of TMNT. It’s out now on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox consoles.

Goat Simulator 3

The sequel to Goat Simulator is finally here, but don’t get confused by its name. Goat Simulator 3 is the second Goat Simulator game to exist and it is perfect. PlayStation, Xbox, and PC will be able to simulate goats and take shenanigans further than they’ve ever been able to before.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Cuphead and Mugman join forces with Ms. Chalice to explore the previously undiscovered Inkwell Isle in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. The huge paid DLC for Cuphead will finally arrive on Jun. 30th, 2022 for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC.

Day of the Devs

With a clever name for a presentation showing off clever games, Day of the Devs is focused entirely on indie developers and their indie games. This presentation was loaded to the brim with indie games you won’t want to miss, so let’s take a look at some that really caught our eye.

Time Flies

The life of a fly is fleeting. In Time Flies, you have seconds to make the most of the life you have. Play as a fly and complete as many items on your bucket list before you hit the dust and it all ends.

Planet of Lana

Robots have invaded in Planet of Lana and you’ll have to navigate the world without being spotted. This puzzle adventure game looks like a colorful version of Limbo. It’s heading to Xbox and PC in 2022.

A Little to the Left

A Little to the Left is a cozy puzzle game all about organizing household objects. Each screen features a new set of objects to organize in whatever way you see fit. Of course, spend enough time on a puzzle and a cat will show up to thwart all your hard work. You’ll be able to play this on Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022.

Bear and Breakfast

In Bear and Breakfast, you work as a bear looking to make a bit of money through a makeshift bed and breakfast for all the people visiting your woods. Fans of Stardew Valley have been anticipating this game since its reveal. After some delays, we can now mark our calendars for Jul. 28th, 2022 when Bear and Breakfast releases for Nintendo Switch and PC.

Schim

Schim looks like a highly stylized Frogger, but works more like a puzzle adventure game. You play as a shadow creature known as a schim and hop through shadows to reach the end of the level. On the path, you can reunite objects with their shadows ala Peter Pan. No release date has been announced, but it will be coming to PC.

Devolver Direct 2022 | Devolver Marketing Countdown to Marketing

In true Devolver fashion, we got a presentation that was almost as flashy as their games. While it wasn’t a jam-packed presentation, the quality of what they showed was easy to see. Only four games appeared during their showcase, but they all look worth checking out. Here are the two that stood out to us.

The Plucky Squire

Jot is the Plucky Squire who is driven by adventure. The Plucky Squire is set in a storybook and Toy Story-esque world full of combat and puzzles. All Possible Futures is a new studio started by James Turner, former art director for Pokemon Sword and Shield and inventor of the ice cream cone Pokémon. It will be coming to PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series in 2023.

Skate Story

In Skate Story, you are a demon in the underworld and the devil has given you the task to skate to the moon and swallow it. This looks like a surreal journey as you skate to help destroy demons and save tortured souls. It will be coming to PC in 2023.

Wholesome Direct

Wholesome Games is dedicated to showcasing all the coziest indie games coming to PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC. During their Wholesome Direct, they showed nearly 100 cozy indie games from a huge variety of indie devs. There are plenty to check out so let’s get into it.

Melodyssey

Melodyssey is a story about a young kid searching for inspiration through beautiful landscapes. Enter an ASMR soundscape in this stress-free adventure that is sure to make your skin tingle with pleasure.

30 Birds

Search through colorful, storybook pages to find birds within the world of the aptly named, 30 Birds. The environments look bright, colorful, and charmingly handcrafted. You can enjoy this game on PC when it finally hatches.

Usagi Shima

Is there anything cozier than a pet bunny? Usagi Shima is a game all about caring for adorable fuzzy bunnies and decorating their spaces to maximize their comfort and give them the best lives possible. This game will be launching on PC and mobile.

PuffPals: Island Skies

PuffPals: Island Skies is probably one of the most anticipated life sims ever. The developers were able to raise over $2.5 million during its Kickstarter last month. It’ll be a long wait for this game to come out in 2024, but you’ll be able to pick up the game on Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.

Paper Animal RPG

Paper Animal RPG is obviously inspired by Paper Mario, but the roguelike gameplay and randomly generated board game world set it apart. From its paper cutout characters to the board game-styled environments, this game is oozing with charm. You can back this game on Kickstarter this summer.

Lovebirb

Dating can be tough, especially for a lonely bird. In Lovebirb, you will dance, sing, and try your best to attract a mate. This dating sim is a fresh take on the genre that is sure to get you in a romantic mood.

Ooblets

Ooblets is a blend of Animal Crossing, Stardew Valley, and Pokemon. We know, how can a game possibly capture all of these excellent experiences and roll them into one? If any of this strikes your fancy, then you’re in for a real treat. After years of early access, version 1.0 is officially launching on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC this summer.

A Frog’s Tale

Set off on an epic journey as Norman the Frog. A Frog’s Tale is an RPG with a unique rhythm-based combat system inspired by Paper Mario action commands. Build your party, attack on beat with the music, and save the world when this game launches on PC.

Future Game Show

GamesRadar+ hosted its seasonal digital showcase, Future Game Show, and provided a good variety of indies coming in the…future. There was a good variety of genres showcased that should be fun for many different players.

Tray Racers

Just when you thought they couldn’t possibly do anything new with kart racers, Tray Racers comes into the picture. From the creators of Phogs!, grab a tray and slide down sandy slopes, rivers, and various other locations to finish first. Tray Racers is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in 2023.

Lost In Play

If you’ve ever watched an episode of Gravity Falls, it’s easy to tell where Lost In Play gets its inspiration. Though the trailer didn’t show much gameplay, it looks like a lot of chaos will ensue as you solve the mysteries in the woods.

Tinykin

While Pikmin fans are anxiously awaiting news on the next game, Tinykin looks like an excellent snack in the meantime. Collect creatures known as tinykin to help you solve puzzles and explore an oversized world. You can play Tinykin on August 30th on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC.

Xbox and Bethesda Showcase

Xbox and Bethesda had an incredible showcase near the end of Summer Games Fest. From its exclusives to its day one releases on Game Pass, there was plenty to look forward to. However, a huge stand-out was showing one of the most hotly anticipated indies right now.

Hollow Knight Silksong

Hollow Knight fans have been itching to see an update to Hollow Knight: Silksong. While the game didn’t get a release date, we did get a new trailer and confirmation that it’ll be playable on day one with Game Pass. Hopefully, we’ll be able to dive into this Metroidvania soon!

There are truly too many great indies coming to all platforms. Hopefully, you found an indie here that you are excited to pick up and play. In case there were any that stood out to you that we haven’t mentioned, feel free to leave a comment and let us know what you’re excited to play!