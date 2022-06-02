Tunic Is Coming to PS4 and PS5 This Fall

During today’s Sony State of Play presentation, we learned that Tunic, the indie action-adventure game featuring an anthropomorphic fox, will be coming to the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 later this year.

Tunic, developed by Finji, was released on PC and Xbox earlier this year in March and was praised for its mysterious world, compelling gameplay, excellent soundtrack, and charming art style. You can read our full review of the game on PC right here.

One thing that really sets Tunic apart from other Zelda-like isometric adventure games is the gimmick of finding instruction manual pages that offer important pieces of information and hidden secrets to help you explore the world. The artwork alone is incentive enough to collect all of the pages.

Here is how developer Finji describes Tunic:

Explore a land filled with lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters in TUNIC, an isometric action game about a small fox on a big adventure. Stranded on a mysterious beach, armed with only your own curiosity, you will confront colossal beasts, collect strange and powerful items, and unravel long-lost secrets.

Tunic will be released on PS4 and PS5 later this year on September 27.

You can watch the full trailer that was shown at the Sony State of Play event below.