Duck Army Codes (September 2024)

Ready to redeem some Duck Army codes? If so, we’ve got you covered. This Roblox experience from AspectRatio tasks you with amassing the biggest collection of ducks possible, unlocking new areas to roam as you do so. For a dose of extra coins to get your collection underway, check out the codes down below.

All Duck Army Codes

Duck Army Codes (Working)

SecretCode: 250 coins

Duck Army Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Duck Army

Fortunately, the redemption process in Duck Army is incredibly straightforward. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Duck Army from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the gift box icon to the left of the screen.

Type a code from our list into the ‘Enter Code’ box and hit Claim.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Duck Army Codes?

Conveniently, codes are listed in the Duck Army game description as linked above. The in-game redemption screen also recommends you check this area, so any new coupons should arrive either in the description or the game’s thumbnail at the first instance. There isn’t a Discord server or X page yet, though, but there is a Roblox group to join.

Alongside that, we’d also recommend that you bookmark this post and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Duck Army. We’ll do the busy work of manually checking for codes and will add any new ones to our list as they arrive. That way, all you need to do is redeem them!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely situation here is that the code in question has expired since it was added. Since it’s still a fairly new Roblox game, it’s hard to gauge how long codes will remain active for. To avoid this scenario, you’ll want to redeem each code the instant you spot it on our list.

Other than that, ensure you’re typing codes in exactly as they’re displayed on our list. If there’s even the slightest typo or mistake the code won’t work, and you’ll have to start the process all over again. It’s easier to simply copy-paste codes from our list to remove the potential for additional typos entirely.

