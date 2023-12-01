MW3 Season 1 Battle Pass – Everything That’s Included

It’s confirmed that Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released on December 6, 2023. Quite a Christmas present, isn’t it? Here is a guide on what we can expect and what we’ll get with the MW3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

What is in the MW3 Season 1 Battle Pass?

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Battle Pass will cost $9.99, which is equal to 1,100 COD Points. Those players who pre-ordered the game will first get both Season 1 access and the Battle Pass, and be able to reap the rewards before others.

The Season 1 Battle Pass roadmap will bring new stories for Zombies mode, three new 6v6 maps, a 2v2 map, and a new map in Warzone, called Urzikstan. As for the multiplayer, there are four completely new maps on the way. These are as follows:

Greece : 6v6 map

: 6v6 map Rio : 6v6 map

: 6v6 map Training Facility : 2v2 map

: 2v2 map Meat: 6v6 map

We will also get a lot of new modes in the Season 1 Battle Pass. Some will be familiar to players with years of experience in playing the Call of Duty franchise. The modes listed below will be added to the game.

Vortex

Infected

Gunfight

CODMAS: Santa’s Slayground

All or Nothing

Team Gunfight

Headquarters

Within the Battle Pass, you’ll be able to unlock three weapons. Those are XRK Stalker in sector A4, RAM-7 in sector A7, and Stormender in sector A12. If you’re tired of carrying the same weapon, now the offer is wider.

You can expect all of the above in the Battle Pass. Is it worth buying? It certainly is if you’re sure you’ll be able to complete it by the end of the season. Don’t forget that this will also earn you 1,100 COD Points as you progress. You can later use these to purchase future Battle Passes. Happy fighting, heroes!