Now that Modern Warfare 3 has begun a new phase for the world of Call of Duty, many wonder what will happen next for the hit Warzone mode, and more importantly: will MW3 have a new Warzone map? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest features.

Is There a New Warzone Map in MW3?

According to the Call of Duty Blog, you can expect a new Warzone map, Urzikstan, from the upcoming Season 1. The area is considered a metropolis with 11 districts to explore, located in Western Asia on the eastern border of the Black Sea.

Although Urzikstan has recently been set free from the tyranny of General Barkov, there’s still a lingering threat that must be dealt with. This will include two factions from the Allegiance and Viktor Zakhaev’s ultranationalist forces. Like previous maps, you’ll be able to take advantage of several points of interest such as Levin Resort, Seaport District, Old Town, and Shahin Manor.

You can look forward to other new features alongside the new Warzone map, including an expansion of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, providing more story missions.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 is also hosting a holiday event to get CoD players in the festive spirit, ushering in winter-themed modes.

When Is the New Warzone Map Coming Out?

The new Warzone map will drop in December of 2023, as the MW2 and Warzone Season 6 ends. Based on this season’s conclusion, Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 may arrive on Dec. 6, but there hasn’t been an official confirmation as of yet.

Activision has mentioned they will provide more information on Urzikstan once the release date approaches. 6v6 Core Multiplayer maps will also be included for Season 1 to expand the collection further.

That covers everything you need to know about the new Warzone map for MW3. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to Prestige in Modern Warfare 3.

