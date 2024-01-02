Honkai Star Rail Critter Pick Event Guide

Honkai Star Rail version 1.6 starts another limited-time event called Critter Pick. If you need help collecting all of the rare critter creations, this guide can give you some tips.

How to Complete Critter Pick Event in HSR

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The Critter Pick event is quite straightforward, and you just need to combine two critter creations to create a new one. To complete this event you have to unlock 10 rare critter creations, and you need to fulfill certain criteria to trigger special mutations.

First, you need to enter the Research Handbook and set the goal for the next rare critter you must unlock. This will update the criteria, which you can see in the top right corner of the screen. Afterward, you need to select two parents with the required traits and continue nurturing them until the mutation meter reaches 100 percent.

You may stumble on normal mutations on your way to 100 percent, and they will provide you with some Research Points. When you trigger a Special Mutation, you must also provide a certain material that you have to feed to the creature.

How to Unlock All Rare Critter Creations in HSR

Trash Cake

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The first rare creation you will unlock and you will get this creature automatically from the tutorial. You just need to follow Asta‘s instructions, and your first creation will run away and eat trash. It will transform and obtain a new skin that resembles a trash can.

Rice Dumpling

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Skin: Green

Filling: Coconut

Material: Leaf of Imaginary

The second creation resembles our friend, Dan Heng, and you must feed one Leaf of Imaginary. You can acquire this material as a drop from Flamespawns in the Backwater Pass, but you can also buy one from Grocery Stores at the Central Starskiff Haven or Exalting Sanctum.

Ice Cake

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Skin: Blue

Filling: Berry

Pattern: Tuxedo

Material: Core of Ice

You can get Core of Ice from the store at the center of the Administrative District. It is also available as a drop when you beat Everwinter Shadewalkers in Jarilo-VI.

Lambda’s Friend

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Skin: Blue

Filling: Coconut

Pattern: Circular

Material: Seed

You can get Ruan Mei’s critter by feeding it a Seed. You can purchase one from the Grocery Stand at Central Starskiff Haven, but you may also get it for free by breaking destructible objects at Jarilo-VI.

Sesame Cake

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Skin: Orange

Filling: Coconut

Pattern: Circular

Material: Vortex of Wind

You have to feed one Vortex of Wind to the creature to get Blade‘s critter, and you can obtain them by beating Mara-Struck Soldiers at Xianzhou Luofu. Other viable sources include destructible objects at Jarilo-VI and the Grocery Stand at Central Starskiff Haven.

Troublemaker

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Skin: Orange

Filling: Orange

Pattern: Tuxedo

Material: Phlogiston

Phlogiston can be obtained from Flamespawn at Blackwater Pass. You can also get this material by breaking destructible objects at Herta Space Station and purchasing one from the Administrative District Shop.

Wisteria Cake

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Skin: Purple

Filling: Coconut

Pattern: Tuxedo

Material: Virtual Particle

Virtual Particle can be obtained by defeating Baryons at the Storage Zone in Herta Space Station. You can also purchase some at the Grocery Stand in Central Starskiff Haven.

Lucky Snack

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Skin: Green

Filling: Coconut

Pattern: Moustache and Gloves

Material: Feather of Flame

Mara-Struck Soldiers will drop some Feather of Flame, but you can also get them from the Administrative District Shop. Another viable source is from destructible objects at Jarilo-VI.

Shader Cat

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Skin: Purple

Filling: Purple

Pattern: Spotted Tail

Material: Eye of Lightning

Kafka‘s critter can be obtained by feeding an Eye of Lightning to the creature. You can obtain this material by beating Everwinter Shadewalkers at the Corridor of Fading Echoes.

Pure Sugar Child

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The last rare creation is based on Clara, and it’s called Pure Sugar Child. You can acquire this critter through two methods. The first one is by using the Lifeform Oven and you can follow this recipe:

Skin: Gray

Filling: Berry

Pattern: Spotted Tail

Material: Protein Rice

You can get Protein Rice from Voidranger: Reavers at Storage Zone or from destructible objects at Herta Space Station. It is also available for purchase at the Grocery Store in Central Starskiff Haven.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The second method requires you to speak with Ruan Mei’s creations near the Lifeform Oven. Two of them will be chatting near a bunch of plants, and they’ll tell you to go to the Pharmaceutical Room.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You can use a nearby teleportation point and take the stairs to the lower level. There will be two more of Ruan Mei’s creations standing near a door. Once you speak with them, you can head inside the room and save Pure Sugar Child from True Stings monsters.

The enemies are weak against Imaginary and Quantum elements, so you may want to bring Luocha or Silver Wolf. Luckily there are only two of them, but make sure to kill them quickly before they multiply.

Once the monsters are dead, you can comfort the critter, who is almost eaten. Like previous rare creations, you can also message Clara about Pure Sugar Child. If you manage to collect all ten rare creations you will unlock two achievements: The God of Small Things and The Tame-A-Gotcha Is Hungry Again.

All Rewards in Critter Pick Event

Here is the list of rewards you can obtain by completing the Critter Pick event:

Stellar Jade x745

Tracks of Destiny x1

Traveler’s Guide x50

Refined Aether x17

Lost Crystal x35

Trailblaze EXP x300

Credit x540,500

Adventure Log x12

Condensed Aether x12

Lost Gold Fragment x12

Celestial Incubator x1

Delicious Bean Cake Recipe x1

That covers everything you need to know about the Critter Pick event. For more Honkai Star Rail content, you can read our guide on the best build for Ruan Mei. She is the newest five-star character introduced in version 1.6, and she can be a great buffer for your team.