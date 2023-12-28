Honkai Star Rail Blade Build Guide

Blade is a member of the infamous and powerful Stellaron Hunters in Honkai Star Rail. If you manage to get him from Gacha, you can read our handy guide to find out the best build for him that can unleash his full power!

How to Build Blade in HSR

Blade is a five-star character who follows the Path of Destruction and has a Wind element. He is meant to be your main DPS, and he consumes his HP to unleash a powerful strike.

Light Cone: The Unreachable Side Alternative: A Secret Vow, On the Fall of an Aeon, or Mutual Demise

Relics: Longevous Disciple Body: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Feet: SPD

Planar Ornaments: Inert Salsotto Planar Sphere: Wind DMG or HP% Link Rope: HP%

Eidolons: E2

Trace Priority: Basic Attack > Skill > Ultimate > Talent

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The best Light Cone for Blade is his signature Light Cone, The Unreachable Side, which increases his CRIT Rate and Max HP by 18 percent. When he receives damage or consumes his HP, he will get a 24 percent DMG buff, which will be removed after he unleashes an attack.

For Relics, you should equip the Longevous Disciple set on Blade to boost his max HP by 12 percent. When he gets hit or an ally consumes his HP, his CRIT Rate will be increased by 8 percent for two turns, and this buff can be stacked twice.

Inert Salsotto is Blade’s best Planar Ornament set because it can boost his CRIT Rate by 8 percent. If you can get his CRIT Rate up to 50 percent or higher, his Ultimate and follow-up attack DMG will be buffed by 15 percent.

If you plan to get copies of Blade, you should try unlocking his E2, Ten Thousand Sorrows From One Broken Dream. This Eidolon will increase his CRIT Rate by 15 percent when he enters the Hellscape state.

Unlike other DPS, Blade’s main source of damage is his Basic Attack, so you should prioritize leveling it up first. Afterward, you can upgrade his Skill to increase the overall damage from the rest of his kit. Lastly, you can level up both his Ultimate and Talent to squeeze out some extra DMG.

That’s everything you need to know about how to build Blade. For more Honkai Star Rail content, consider reading our guide on the best build for Huohuo. She is a five-star healer with a Wind element, and she works really well with the Stellaron Hunter.