Best Light Cones for Each Character & Path in Honkai Star Rail

Gray Giron

Ray Daniel Giron (Gray Giron) is a Writer for Twinfinite. Gray has been with the site for 2 months, and in the games media industry for 6. Gray typically covers pop culture and variety of videogames for the site, and loves photography. Gray is an ongoing engineering student from Mapua University. Sometimes he streams at Twitch when he needs to study or create a guide for a game then writes about it later. What is sleep right?