Guides
Best Light Cones for Each Character & Path in Honkai Star Rail
It’s much simpler than what you expect.
Published on
Each character in the vast universe of Honkai Star Rail possesses unique abilities and playstyles. One crucial aspect of optimizing their potential lies in selecting the most suitable equipment. In this article, we delve into the realm of Light Cones, exploring the optimal choices for every character in Honkai Star Rail.
Best Light Cones for Each Character
|Character
|Path
|Best Light Cone
|Alternative Light Cone
Bailu
The Abundance
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Time Waits for No One
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Warmth Shortens Cold Nights
Natasha
The Abundance
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Time Waits for No One
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Warmth Shortens Cold Nights
Arlan
The Destruction
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Something Irreplaceable
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
A Secret Vow
Clara
The Destruction
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Something Irreplaceable
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
On the Fall of an Aeon
Hook
The Destruction
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Something Irreplaceable
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Woof! Walk Time!
Trailblazer
The Destruction
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
On the Fall of an Aeon
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Something Irreplaceable
Herta
The Erudition
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Before Dawn
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
The Birth of Self
Himeko
The Erudition
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Before Dawn
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Night on the Milky Way
Qingque
The Erudition
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Before Dawn
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Night on the Milky Way
Serval
The Erudition
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Night on the Milky Way
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Make the World Clamor
Asta
The Harmony
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
But the Battle Isn’t Over
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds
Bronya
The Harmony
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
But the Battle Isn’t Over
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Past and Future
Tingyun
The Harmony
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
But the Battle Isn’t Over
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds
Dan Heng
The Hunt
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
In the Night
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Cruising in the Stellar Sea
Seele
The Hunt
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
In the Night
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Sleep Like the Dead
Sushang
The Hunt
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
In the Night
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Cruising in the Stellar Sea
Yanqing
The Hunt
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
In the Night
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Sleep Like the Dead
Pela
The Nihility
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
In the Name of the World
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Good Night and Sleep Well
Sampo
The Nihility
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
In the Name of the World
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Eyes of the Prey
Welt
The Nihility
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
In the Name of the World
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat
Gepard
The Preservation
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Moment of Victory
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Texture of Memories
March 7th
The Preservation
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Moment of Victory
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Landau’s Choice
Trailblazer
The Preservation
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Moment of Victory
✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Landau’s Choice
That is everything you need to know about the best Light Cone for each character in Honkai Star Rail. For more on the game, additional tips, guides, and information, be sure to check out the links below.
About the author
Related Posts
- When Does Jing Yuan Release in Honkai Star Rail? Answered
- Honkai Star Rail: Himeko Build Guide
- Honkai Star Rail: Yanqing Build Guide
- Honkai Star Rail: Tingyun Build Guide
- Honkai Star Rail Jing Liu: What We Learned from A Flash Animated Short
Comments