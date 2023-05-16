Connect with us

Best Light Cones for Each Character & Path in Honkai Star Rail

Each character in the vast universe of Honkai Star Rail possesses unique abilities and playstyles. One crucial aspect of optimizing their potential lies in selecting the most suitable equipment. In this article, we delve into the realm of Light Cones, exploring the optimal choices for every character in Honkai Star Rail.

Best Light Cones for Each Character

CharacterPathBest Light ConeAlternative Light Cone

Bailu

The Abundance

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Time Waits for No One

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Warmth Shortens Cold Nights

Natasha

The Abundance

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Time Waits for No One

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Warmth Shortens Cold Nights

Arlan

The Destruction

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Something Irreplaceable

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
A Secret Vow

Clara

The Destruction

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Something Irreplaceable

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
On the Fall of an Aeon

Hook

The Destruction

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Something Irreplaceable

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Woof! Walk Time!

Trailblazer

The Destruction

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
On the Fall of an Aeon

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Something Irreplaceable

Herta

The Erudition

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Before Dawn

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
The Birth of Self

Himeko

The Erudition

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Before Dawn

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Night on the Milky Way

Qingque

The Erudition

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Before Dawn

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Night on the Milky Way

Serval

The Erudition

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Night on the Milky Way

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Make the World Clamor

Asta

The Harmony

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
But the Battle Isn’t Over

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds

Bronya

The Harmony

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
But the Battle Isn’t Over

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Past and Future

Tingyun

The Harmony

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
But the Battle Isn’t Over

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds

Dan Heng

The Hunt

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
In the Night

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Cruising in the Stellar Sea

Seele

The Hunt

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
In the Night

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Sleep Like the Dead

Sushang

The Hunt

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
In the Night

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Cruising in the Stellar Sea

Yanqing

The Hunt

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
In the Night

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Sleep Like the Dead

Pela

The Nihility

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
In the Name of the World

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Good Night and Sleep Well

Sampo

The Nihility

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
In the Name of the World

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Eyes of the Prey

Welt

The Nihility

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
In the Name of the World

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat

Gepard

The Preservation

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Moment of Victory

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Texture of Memories

March 7th

The Preservation

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Moment of Victory

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Landau’s Choice

Trailblazer

The Preservation

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Moment of Victory

✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
Landau’s Choice

That is everything you need to know about the best Light Cone for each character in Honkai Star Rail. For more on the game, additional tips, guides, and information, be sure to check out the links below.

