Honkai Star Rail: Seele Build Guide

Meet Seele, a spirited and valiant member of the Wildfire team in Honkai Star Rail. Having grown up in the dangerous Underworld of Belobog, Seele is no stranger to danger and hardship. She is accustomed to being alone and honed her skills to become a formidable warrior. Despite her challenges, Seele’s indomitable spirit and unwavering determination have helped her rise above her circumstances. As a quantum character, Seele possesses the ability to deal massive single-target damage, making her a valuable asset to the team. In this article, we will learn the best builds for Seele.

All Seele Ascension Materials

Seele is a single-target damage character who relies on her base stats and passive talent, dramatically boosting her ability and attack damage. This requires you to ascend her to the maximum level to unlock the traces needed for her passive. Here are the ascension materials you need to collect to upgrade her.

Rank Req Lv Credit Material Material 2 1 20 4000 Thief’s Instinct x 5 2 30 8000 Thief’s Instinct x 10 3 40 16000 Usurper’s Scheme x 6 Horn of Snow x 3 4 50 40000 Usurper’s Scheme x 9 Horn of Snow x 7 5 60 80000 Conqueror’s Will x 6 Horn of Snow x 20 6 70 160000 Conqueror’s Will x 9 Horn of Snow x 35

Best Seele Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Credit: HoYoverse & HSR Wiki via Twinfinite

Let’s break it down a little. Seele is a single-target DPS who benefits from her support characters which boosts her damage. Her team comp is composed of one healer for sustainability and two buffers. Who needs shields when the enemy’s dead, right?

Seele’s Light Cone

Her signature Light Cone “In the Night,” basically Increases the wearer’s CRIT Rate by 18%-30%. While the wearer is in battle, for every 10 SPD that exceeds 100, the DMG of the wearer’s Basic ATK and Skill is increased by 6%-10%, and the CRIT DMG of their Ultimate is increased by 12%-20%. This effect can stack up to 6 times.

While there is the F2P 5-star counterpart “Cruising in the Stellar Sea,” which increases the wearer’s CRIT rate by 8%-16% and increases their CRIT rate against enemies with HP less than or equal to 50% by an additional 8%-16% when the wearer defeats an enemy, increase their ATK by 20%-40% for 2 turn(s). This synergizes well with her passive ability. The Light Cone “Sleep Like the Dead” can be a substitute just in case.

Seele’s Relic

The Relic “Genius of Brilliant Stars” is the most optimal for Seele because it enhances her quantum damage by 10%. When paired with the 4-piece set bonus, it allows her to ignore 10% of the enemy’s DEF when dealing damage and an additional 10% DEF if the enemy has a quantum weakness. This set bonus synergizes well with Seele’s abilities.

When paired with the 2-set “Space Sealing Station” bonus, it increases Seele’s ATK by 12%, with an additional 12% increase when her SPD reaches 120 or higher. This set bonus further enhances her damage output, allowing her to deal even more damage to her enemies. Alternatively, Seele can pair the “Genius of Brilliant Stars” with the 2-set “Celestial Differentiator” bonus, which increases her CRIT Rate by 8%. When her CRIT Rate reaches 80% or higher, her Basic ATK and Skill DMG increase by 20%. This set bonus further enhances her critical hit potential, making her a devastating force to be reckoned with.

Seele’s Team Comp

Seele can be paired with two support and one healer. Bronya synergizes well with Seele as she boosts her Attack damage and boosts her attack priority every turn. Tingyun will be the secondary support which will buff her every time before her ult comes into play. Lastly, Natasha will be the team’s healer to provide sustainability during long fights.

Traces Priority





Resurgence

Talent



Seele enters the buffed state upon defeating an enemy with Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate, and receives an extra turn. While in the buffed state, the DMG of Seele’s attacks increases by 40%–100% for 1 turn(s).

Enemies defeated in the extra turn provided by “Resurgence” will not trigger another “Resurgence.”



Sheathed Blade

Skill



Increases Seele’s SPD by 25% for 2 turn(s) and deals Quantum DMG equal to 110%–275% of Seele’s ATK to a single enemy.



Butterfly Flurry

Ultimate



Seele enters the buffed state and deals Quantum DMG equal to 255%–510% of her ATK to a single enemy.



Thwack

Normal Attack



Deals Quantum DMG equal to 50%–130% of Seele’s ATK to a single enemy.









When building Seele, players should prioritize upgrading her passive talent to utilize her attack boosts every time she kills or knockback an opponent. Secondly, her ability Sheathed Blade should be the second priority since it deals massive damage when upgraded to the maximum level.

That is everything you need to know about Seele’s build. For more on the game, additional tips, guides, and information, be sure to check out the links below. We’ve also had an article on March 7th build guide and Asta build guide available if you need tips for these characters.