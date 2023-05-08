Honkai Star Rail March 7th Build Guide

Image Source: miHoYo

March 7th is a skilled and enthusiastic member of the Astral Express team in Honkai: Star Rail. As a former victim of eternal ice, she knows the importance of having a solid shield to protect her team. March 7th uses her shield to block enemy attacks and boost the team’s survivability. Her passion for photography has given her a unique perspective on life, and she always brings her camera with her on missions. With her ability to shield and support the team, March 7th is a valuable asset in any battle. In this article, we will learn the best builds for March 7th.

All March 7th Ascension Materials

March 7th relies on her skill, which makes her an efficient tank for her allies. It would help if you ascended her to the maximum level to unlock the traces needed for her kit. Here are the ascension materials you need to collect to upgrade her.

Rank Req Lv Credit Material Material 2 1 20 3200 Thief’s Instinct x 4 2 30 6400 Thief’s Instinct x 12 3 40 12800 Usurper’s Scheme x 5 Horn of Snow x 2 4 50 32000 Usurper’s Scheme x 10 Horn of Snow x 6 5 60 64000 Conqueror’s Will x 4 Horn of Snow x 16 6 70 128000 Conqueror’s Will x 6 Horn of Snow x 18

Best March 7th Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Let’s break it down. March 7th is a tank that shields your allies to increase your team’s survivability in a team fight.

March 7th’s Light Cone

While the 5-star “Moment of Victory” light cone in Honkai: Star Rail has impressive stats, including a significant increase to the wearer’s DEF and Effect Hit Rate, it may not be the optimal choice for March 7th. This is because of the additional effect of attracting enemy attacks, which can be dangerous for her and her team.

Instead, the “Day One of My New Life” light cone is a better option for March 7th because it can increase her DEF by 16-24%, making her more resilient against enemy attacks. Additionally, this light cone increases the DMG RES of all allies by 8-12% after entering battle, making it a valuable defensive option for the entire team.

March 7th’s Relic

Undeniably, the best Relic for March 7th currently is the Knight of Purity Palace. The 2-piece bonus of the relic increases March 7th’s DEF by 12%, making her more resilient against enemy attacks. This allows her to withstand more damage and protect her team from long fights. The 4-piece bonus of the relic is beneficial for March 7th, as it increases the maximum damage that can be absorbed by the shield she creates by 20%. This means that the shield will be able to absorb more damage before breaking, allowing March 7th to protect her team more effectively.

The “Belobog of the Architects” ornament increases March 7th’s DEF by 15%, making her more resilient against enemy attacks. Additionally, when her Effect Hit Rate is 50% or higher, she gains an extra 15% DEF. This is particularly useful for March 7th, as her shield creation ability has a high Effect Hit Rate. However, if players prefer to focus on March 7th’s shielding abilities, the “Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise” ornament is a good substitute. This ornament increases March 7th’s Effect Hit Rate by 10%. Additionally, her ATK increases by an amount equal to 25% of her Effect Hit Rate, up to a maximum of 25%. This increases her overall effectiveness as a shielder, allowing her to better protect her team from enemy attacks.

March 7th’s Team comp

March 7th can be paired with Clara since March 7th can give her a shield that increases her survivability in a fight. This also synchronizes well with Clara’s ult which reduces the damage taken by her. Tingyun will be the main support which buffs the team and Natasha for healing which gives her more sustainability.

Traces Priority





Power of Cuteness

Skill



Provides a single ally with a Shield that can absorb DMG equal to 38%–66.5% of March 7th’s DEF plus 190–973.75 for 3 turn(s).

If the ally’s current HP percentage is 30% or higher, greatly increases the chance of enemies attacking that ally.



Glacial Cascade

Ultimate



Deals Ice DMG equal to 90%–180% of March 7th’s ATK to all enemies. Hit enemies have a 50% base chance to be Frozen for 1 turn(s).

While Frozen, enemies cannot take action and will receive Additional Ice DMG equal to 30%–75% of March 7th’s ATK at the beginning of each turn.



Girl Power

Talent



After a Shielded ally is attacked by an enemy, March 7th immediately Counters, dealing Ice DMG equal to 50%–125% of her ATK. This effect can be triggered 2 time(s) each turn.



Frigid Cold Arrow

Normal Attack



Deals Ice DMG equal to 50%–130% of March 7th’s ATK to a single enemy.





When building March 7th, players should prioritize upgrading her skills to utilize her shielding capabilities. Her skill, Power of Cuteness, should come first. This skill allows March 7th to provide a single ally with a Shield that can absorb damage. The second priority should be her ultimate, Glacial Cascade, which has the ability to break shields but also gives enemies 50% base chance to be Frozen for one turn(s).

That is everything you need to know about March 7th’s build. For more on the game, additional tips, guides, and information, be sure to check out the links below. We’ve also had an article on how to build Asta in case you have her on your roster.

