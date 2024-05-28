Excited for the Zenless Zone Zero release time countdown to hit, ahem, zero? The much-anticipated game from Hoyoverse has been through a range of beta tests since it was revealed in 2022, but finally has a concrete launch date to look ahead to. If you’re an excited fan, our countdown timer will show you exactly how long there is to wait.

Recommended Videos

When Is the Zenless Zone Zero Release Time?

Zenless Zone Zero releases on July 3, 2024 at 10 PM ET. This equates to 10 AM on July 4 for players in China. Check the timer below to see how long there is left to wait:

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 5 : 1 : 0 4 : 1 9 : 4 6

As such, there’s still quite a while until you can get hands-on with Zenless Zone Zero. The game’s final closed beta test ended on May 28, 2024, with no further opportunities to play between then and the full release. However, this does give players plenty of time to pre-register for the game, ensuring the community reaches the milestones required to net extra rewards.

Image Source: Hoyoverse

Zenless Zone Zero Release Details

As observed in the countdown timer above, Zenless Zone Zero should go live at the same time for all players globally. You can either keep tabs on the timer or convert the 10 PM ET time to your own time zone to know when you get access.

At the time of writing (May 28), the game is available for pre-registration on PlayStation 5, Google Play, iOS, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Those who pre-register get exclusive launch rewards, including 20 Master Tapes, 30,000 Dennies, Agent Corin, and Boopons.

Hoyoverse has also confirmed that Zenless Zone Zero has cross-progression and cross-play as baked-in gameplay features. This means your progress will carry over across any platform you play on, and you can play with friends on other systems, too.

That’s everything you need to know about the release of Zenless Zone Zero. For more like this, check out the Type Soul Trello link and Anime Defenders codes. We’ve also got today’s Narutodle answer to try and guess!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more