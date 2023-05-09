Honkai Star Rail: Herta Build Guide

Image Source: miHoYo

Meet Herta, the Erudition character in Honkai Star Rail who wields a powerful hammer, dealing massive AOEs. As the true master of the Herta Space Station, Herta is known for her remarkable intelligence and unparalleled technical expertise. With the highest IQ on the Blue, Herta only engages in projects that pique her interest and has a tendency to drop them when she loses interest — as evidenced by her abandoned space station. In this article, we will learn the best builds for Herta.

All Herta Ascension Materials

Herta is Erudition character who deals massive AOE damage using her skill, passive, and ultimate ability. This requires you to ascend her to the maximum level to unlock the traces needed for her skill and ultimate. Here are the ascension materials you need to collect to upgrade her.

Rank Req Lv Credit Material Material 2 1 20 3200 Extinguished Core x 4 2 30 6400 Extinguished Core x 8 3 40 12800 Glimmering Core x 5 Horn of Snow x 2 4 50 32000 Glimmering Core x 8 Horn of Snow x 5 5 60 64000 Squirming Core x 5 Horn of Snow x 15 6 70 128000 Squirming Core x 7 Horn of Snow x 28

Best Herta Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Credit: HoYoverse & HSR Wiki via Twinfinite

Let’s break it down a little. Herta is a sub-DPS who deals massive AOE damage. With the help of Himeko, who also dishes out AOE damage, they can clear hordes of enemies with ease.

Herta’s Light Cone

Her 5-star Light Cone “Before Dawn” is the optimal choice for Herta due to its ability to increase her critical damage by up to 60% and her Skill and Ultimate damage by up to 30%. Additionally, after Herta uses her Skill or Ultimate, she gains Somnus Corpus, which increases the follow-up attack damage by up to 80%. This set bonus complements Herta’s playstyle perfectly, as she often relies on follow-up attacks to deal damage to her enemies.

However, if the Light cone “Before Dawn” is unavailable, “The Birth of the Self” can be an optimal substitute. This set bonus increases the damage dealt by Herta’s follow-up attacks by up to 48% and provides an extra boost if the target enemy’s HP is below 50% of their maximum. Additionally, the Light cone “Night on the Milkyway” can also be used, as it increases Herta’s ATK by up to 15% for every enemy on the field, up to 5 stacks. When an enemy is inflicted with Weakness Break, the DMG dealt by Herta increases by up to 50% for 1 turn, making it a viable option for increasing Herta’s damage output in certain situations.

Herta’s Relic

The Relic “Hunter of Glacial Forest” is the most optimal choice for Herta due to its ability to increase her Ice damage by up to 10%, making it perfect for Herta’s Ice-based attacks. The set bonus of the Hunter of Glacial Forest also provides a 25% increase in Herta’s Critical Damage for 2 turns after she unleashes her Ultimate, boosting her damage output significantly.

When paired with the 2-set bonus of the “Space Sealing Station,” Herta’s ATK is increased by up to 24% when her SPD reaches 120 or higher, further enhancing her overall damage potential. Another suitable option is the 2-set bonus of the “Inert Salsotto” set, which increases Herta’s Critical Rate by 8%, and when her current Critical Rate reaches 50% or higher, her Ultimate and follow-up attack damage increase by up to 15%. This synergy further amplifies Herta’s damage output and critical damage potential, making it a great choice for Herta’s playstyle.

Herta’s Team Comp

Herta can be paired with Himeko as it synergizes well with erasing mobs in a stage with their massive AOE follow-up attacks. Additionally, the team comp should have a healer to provide sustainability and support to buff their damage. Tingyun is the optimal support for the team, and Natasha could be your team’s AOE healer.

Traces Priority





One-Time Offer

Skill



Deals Ice DMG equal to 50%–125% of Herta’s ATK to all enemies. If the enemy’s HP percentage is 50% or higher, DMG dealt to this target increases by 20%.



It’s Magic, I Added Some Magic

Ultimate



Deals Ice DMG equal to 120%–240% of Herta’s ATK to all enemies.



Fine, I’ll Do It Myself

Talent



When an ally’s attack causes an enemy’s HP percentage to fall to 50% or lower, Herta will launch a follow-up attack, dealing Ice DMG equal to 25%–47.5% of Herta’s ATK to all enemies.



What Are You Looking At?

Normal Attack



Deals Ice DMG equal to 50%–130% of Herta’s ATK to a single enemy.

When building Herta, players should prioritize upgrading her ability since it deals massive AOE damage equivalent to 125% of Her attack. Secondly, Her ultimate ability which also deals significant AOE damage should be the second priority.

That is everything you need to know about Herta’s build. For more on the game, additional tips, guides, and information, be sure to check out the links below. We’ve also had an article on Asta build guide and Seele build guide available if you need tips for these characters.

Related Posts