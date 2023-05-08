Image Source: miHoYo

Bailu is arguably the best healer in the current version 1.0 of Honkai Star Rail and is also one of the very few. That being said, she’s not only great at healing your team and keeping everyone alive, she can also be used as a standard DPS unit to help you defeat the enemies you face in combat. To help you make the most of her, here is the best Honkai Star Rail Bailu build guide: Light Cones, Abilities, Relics.

How to Build the Best Bailu For Your HSR Team

Image Source: miHoYo

Light Cones

When it comes to choosing the best Light Cone, you’ll want to select Time Waits for No One. With this Light Cone, your Bailu will gain a 12% max increase to her HP and her healing power will also be buffed by 12%. The best part about increasing Bailu’s healing is that as your party attacks enemies, Bailu will help buff a random ally’s damage by half of Bailu’s healing ability once per turn, independently of other buffs. This is totally worth it and will put her at the top of her game immediately.

The only catch is that this is a 5-Star Light Cone, of course, making it extremely difficult to pull. You’ll need a lucky banner with this Light Cone or get ready to spend 600 Starlight in the exchange shop. Either way, this Light Cone is totally worth it and will put you way ahead in the game ready to take damage, survive, and dish it back. Evidently, Bailu is worthy of being part of your best team comp in Honkai Star Rail.

Abilities

Bailu’s four main abilities are:

Basic Attack: Diagnostic Kick – She does lightning damage to a single enemy based on 50% to 130% of her ATK value.

– She does lightning damage to a single enemy based on 50% to 130% of her ATK value. Skill Attack: Singing Among Clouds – She heals a single ally for 8% to 20% + 64+152 based on her max HP, then heals another ally twice more, decreasing by 15% each time.

– She heals a single ally for 8% to 20% + 64+152 based on her max HP, then heals another ally twice more, decreasing by 15% each time. Technique: Saunter in the Rain – She Invigorates all allies for 1 turn, which makes sure they are instantly healed after taking any damage.

– She Invigorates all allies for 1 turn, which makes sure they are instantly healed after taking any damage. Ultimate: Leap of Marsh Drakon – She heals all allies 9% to 15.75% of her max HP + an additional 90 to 461.25. Also, allies that are not Invigorated gain Invigoration, while those who are already Invigorated gain it for an additional turn up to a max of two turns.

For Bailu’s Eidolons, you don’t necessarily need to max all six levels, but she will definitely be at her best just like any other character in the game. If possible, Bailu will enjoy an incredible boost if you get her to at least level 4 with her Eidolons. By level 4, Bailu’s ultimate will have increased healing of 15% for two turns, and all healing effects provided by Bailu also increase that ally’s damage by 10% for two turns.

Relics

For Bailu, you should choose Passerby of Wandering Cloud as your Relic. It’s your best choice because it increases her maximum HP by 15%, which also buffs her healing ability by 10%, and restores a Skill Point of an ally when joining combat. Having maximum HP is paramount for Bailu’s build, and this does it in spades.

With this build, you’ll quickly realize just how powerful of a healer Bailu is, while contributing to your team’s DPS. Now that you know the best Honkai Star Rail Bailu build guide: Light Cones, Abilities, Relics, you should be eager to get her on your squad. This is why you might want to choose Bailu when deciding who to summon with the 5-Star Selector in HSR. Stay tuned to Twinfinite for more coverage and guides on Honkai Star Rail!

