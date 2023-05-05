Who Should You Summon in Honkai Star Rail With the 5-Star Selector? Answered

Image Source: HoYoverse

One of the most crucial and pivotal moments in your game of Honkai Star Rail will be when you activate the 5-Star Summon Selector. Especially because this doesn’t come easy. After 300 rolls, you’ll be guaranteed to choose the one 5-star character of your choice, with no RNG required. And these 5-star characters are the absolute rarest in the entire game. This guide will help you decide who should you summon with the 5-star selector.

Choosing Your HSR 5-Star Summon with the Selector

For starters, you can always pick your favorite 5-star character based on any factor; the way they look, their role, their abilities, or how they work with your custom team comp. But based on overall effectiveness and power level in any team these are the top three characters you should consider for your pic, ranked from first to third.

Bronya will give you more strategic options by allowing you to activate her ability to choose any character you want to advance and take the next turn. This also gives you a free bonus turn. Overall, she can cleanse negative status effects on your team and her passive boosts her speed to give you those bonus turns more frequently. She also boosts your team’s crit damage with her Ultimate, which scales with her crit damage bonus, making her a great DPS boosting support unit for sure and a top pick if you’re all about damage.

Bailu is currently the best healer in the game right now. Her passive allows you to resurrect a fallen ally back with 25% HP which is nothing to scoff at. This is game-changing, and she’s the only one who can perform this effect. On top of that, her Ultimate heals everyone significantly, and she can buff your team with the Invigorate status which auto-heals them over time, saving your energy resources. And it lasts until they get hit. If you like healers or need one, definitely get her first.

Gepard is the king of Shield units and is an excellent tank, which will come in handy, especially in the late game. For starters, he has a semi-taunt ability making him more likely to be attacked, and he is the only character with a self-revive to keep him in the battle. As pointed out in our best team comp in Honkai Star Rail guide, he also gives everyone a shield and works perfectly with Bronya. The final reason why Gepard is such a valuable pick is that he can also freeze an enemy, making them lose their turn, which is devastating for the enemy and always great for your team, especially when you can take extra turns with someone like Bronya.

All three of these characters are also included in our best team comp in Honkai Star Rail, so take that into consideration. Ultimately, the final choice is yours, but with this guide, you’ll have a better understanding of who should you summon with the 5-star selector. And don’t forget, as you’re progressing through the game, make sure you understand how to get the Delicate Snow Globe so you don’t get stuck making progress.

