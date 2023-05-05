Image Source: HoYoverse

Once you’re treading toward the conclusion of Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll want a powerful team that can take on enemies in the end game. By pooling together all of your characters and selecting the best ones, you’ll be able to form a squad capable of demolishing enemies quickly and efficiently. If you’re still trying to decide who to power up and use, we’ll give you the perfect starting point with the four characters who generally make up the best team comp in Honkai Star Rail.

Best End Game Team Comp in HSR

As you advance past the second half of the game, especially as you progress through Jarilo-VI, you should consider basing your best team comp in HSR with these characters:

Bailu

Bronya

Gepard

Seele

This is an upgrade from our best team comp for early-game HSR and new players, and these characters will help take you through the last half of the game.

Bailu excels at healing with her skill, Singing Among Clouds, and her Thunderclap Ultimate also heals a little bit of damage every time your party receives enemy attacks. And that works perfectly with our next character Gepard, whose Ultimate grants shields to your entire party, which means most of the damage they take is reduced and any leftover damage is instantly healed by Bailu. She’s also the only character in the game who can revive your team members, and to top it all off, she does lightning damage which comes in handy in areas where enemies are weak in that element.

For support, you’ll need Bronya because she combos with Seele, as explained later on, and she also buffs your entire party’s critical damage after unleashing her powerful Ultimate attack. Overall, she’s a huge boon for the team by increasing damage and pushing your team’s high DPS machines to their full potential.

Gepard is your Shielder of choice because as mentioned earlier, his Ultimate Enduring Bulwark shields your entire party from damage, which is fitting for someone on the Preservation path. He’ll also buy your team time when his Daunting Smite skill freezes enemies in their tracks thanks to his Ice elemental damage. Finally, when it comes to outlasting your enemies, he is the only character to have a self-revive ability that immediately brings him back from a KO with 25% of his HP restored!

Finally, you’ll want Seele on your team because she is one of the highest DPS characters in the game, especially from a single-target use. She also gains an additional free turn every time she destroys an enemy or after she uses her Ultimate. And since Bronya just so happens to be on this team, you’ll have access to one of the game’s strongest combos by using Bronya’s skill, Combat Redeployment, which can immediately give Seele a turn when you want it, also buffing her damage, meaning you can chain free back-to-back turns at your whim. This in turn quickly builds up her Ultimate energy (for another free turn) and Seele’s own skill can increase her speed by 25% for two turns which quickly adds up to even more turns!

There you go, that’s hands down the best team comp in Honkai Star Rail for you to assemble and decimate enemies with. These characters also appear on our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and are mostly 5-star characters that are difficult to get. If you’d rather stick to party members you can get without forking out the dough, be sure to check our guide on all of the free characters in HSR!

