Best Team Comp for Early Game in Honkai Star Rail

The beginning stages of Honkai: Star Rail are among the most crucial parts of the game, as it helps you set a path for your adventurous journey. Players must combine characters to get the right ensemble, resulting in quicker battle rounds. So, if you aren’t sure which heroes to choose, we’ll show you the best early-game team comp in Honkai: Star Rail.

Best Team for New Players in HSR

New players can place the following characters in their team to get the best possible experience during the early stages of Honkai: Star Rail:

Trailblazer

Asta

Dan Heng

March 7th

All four characters listed are available to equip during the beginning of the storyline, and you won’t even need to spend a dime due to their free access. Players will unlock Trailblazer, March 7th, and Dan Heng first, with Asta joining in later.

As the main protagonist, Trailblazer packs a punch with their Physical Combat Type, including the Stardust Ace Ultimate that can take an opponent down in a single round. Many enemies will have a weakness to this class, which can make the battle sequence go by much quicker. March 7th is also an essential Ice character to have in the early game phase due to her Power of Cuteness, a shield that can protect allies.

Dan Heng’s Wind powers will come in handy for offensive tactics through his multiple talents, such as the Ethereal Dream, Splitting Spearhead, and Cloudlancer Art: Torrent. Then, after you unlock the Warp system, you can claim the fiery Asta for free and utilize her Fire Combat Type to deal damage to the opposing side, as well as increase the SPD of all teammates with Astral Blessing.

With this team together, you should have an easier time progressing through each match using their elements, boosting your Trailblazer level further. Although there are other characters players can unlock during this phase, it’s recommended to stick with this one first and then swap them out (if you need to) once you have a better grip on the systematics.

That does it for our guide on the best early-game team comp in Honkai: Star Rail. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our character tier list.

