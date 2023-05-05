As an expansive RPG, secrets, and collectibles are aplenty in Honkai Star Rail. It makes for great fun exploring the vast areas to meet NPCs, discover new adventures, and locate treasure chests. There are also special items like the Delicate Snow Globe that are tied to the childhood past of Bronya Zaychik. It’s definitely worth acquiring for a few reasons. To learn how to get & use Delicate Snow Globe in Honkai Star Rail, read on!

How to Get Delicate Snow Globe in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Source: HoYoVerse

In order to get the Delicate Snow Globe, you’ll need to complete the Trailblaze Mission called The Stars Are Cold Toys. The good news is that this is a main story plot mission that comes toward the end of the Jarilo-VI arc involving both Bronya and Seele. You can check out the description of the special item and the game’s exact words describe it as:

“Bronya’s toy as a child. The snowy owl circles above the snowfields, looking for the best opportunity to hunt the hare. “Even if our connection with the past is completely broken, there are still things that can complete us.”

Open up your map and head to the Corridor of Fading Echoes.

Image Source: HoYoverse

Investigate the Space Anchor area that you see upon entering the area.

Image Source: HoYoverse

Dialogue will prompt and at the end of the sequence, you’ll be rewarded with the Delicate Snow Globe.

Image Source: HoYoverse

The quest isn’t over yet though, next you’ll need to open up your map and interact with four Space Anchor point machines to get out of the area. The first machine is to your left. After you interact with it, you’ll need to head north to the second interactable machine, then east to the third, and finally north again to the fourth.

But be careful, there will be plenty of enemies along the way. Some are avoidable, while others must be fought in order to progress.

Image Source: HoYoverse

When you get to the fourth and final Space Anchor point interactable machine, you’ll encounter a boss that turns out to be Cocolia, so be ready for a tough battle!

Once you defeat Cocolia, the quest is complete and you now have the Delicate Snow Globe in your possession. Currently, the item has no specific use other than being a keepsake of sorts that serves as a reminder of Bronya’s past. However, keep in mind that this might change in the future with any possible DLC or updates. In the meantime, make sure you’ve collected all of the free characters in Honkai Star Rail.

And that’s all there is to learning how to get & use Delicate Snow Globe in Honkai Star Rail. Now that you have this special item, pat yourself on the back, and continue on your fantastic journey until you complete this anime-inspired game!

