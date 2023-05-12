Honkai Star Rail: Yanqing Build Guide

Image Source: miHoYo

Meet Yanqing, the Xianzhou Alliance’s Cloud Knights lieutenant aboard the Xianzhou Luofu and general Jing Yuan’s loyal retainer. Yanqing is known for his incredible power in combat, specializing in dealing massive single-target damage with his ultimate ability. In this article, we will learn the best builds for Yanqing.

All Yanqing Ascension Materials

Yanqing mainly relies on his ultimate ability to do massive damage against an opponent. This requires you to ascend him to the maximum level to unlock the traces needed for his ultimate ability, “Amidst the Raining Bliss.” Here are the ascension materials you need to collect to upgrade him.

Rank Req Lv Credit Material Material 2 1 20 4000 Thief’s Instinct x5 2 30 8000 Thief’s Instinct x10 3 40 16000 Usurper’s Scheme x6 Gelid Chitin

x3 4 50 40000 Usurper’s Scheme x9 Gelid Chitin

x7 5 60 80000 Conquerer’s Will x6 Gelid Chitin

x20 6 70 160000 Conquerer’s Will x9 Gelid Chitin

x35

Best Yanqing Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Let’s break it down a little. Yanqing has the ability to erase a single target with the proper buff and proper equipment.

Yanqing’s Light Cone

Yanqing, being a Main DPS character, heavily relies on critical hits to deal massive damage. His 5-star Light Cone, “Sleep Like the Dead,” is the most optimal for him, as it increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 30%-50% and boosts their CRIT rate by 36%-60% for one turn whenever their Basic ATK or Skill doesn’t result in a CRIT Hit. This effect can only be triggered once every three turns, making it a powerful burst damage boost. However, “Cruising in the Stellar Sea” is an optimal free-to-play substitute, which increases the wearer’s CRIT rate and provides an additional CRIT rate against enemies with HP less than or equal to 50%.

Alternatively, the “River Flows in Spring” Light Cone can be used to increase Yanqing’s SPD and DMG at the beginning of the battle, but its effect disappears when he takes DMG, and it resumes after the end of his next turn.

Yanqing’s Relic

Yanqing, being an ice elemental damage dealer, needs a suitable set of equipment to enhance his abilities. The Hunter of Glacial Forest is the most optimal relic for him due to its ice damage increase of 10%. Its 4-piece set effect also increases Yanqing’s CRIT DMG by 25% for two turns after unleashing his ultimate, which is crucial for maximizing his damage output.

Pairing it with the Space Sealing Station’s 2-piece set further boosts Yanqing’s ATK by 12%, which can reach 24% if his SPD reaches 120 or higher. Alternatively, the Inert Salsotto’s 2-piece set that increases Yanqing’s CRIT rate by 8%. This synergizes well with the Hunter of Glacial Forest set since Yanqing’s Ultimate and follow-up attack DMG increases by 15% when his current CRIT rate reaches 50% or higher. These equipment sets can greatly enhance Yanqing’s damage potential and make him a valuable asset in any team composition.

Yanqing’s Team Comp

Yanqing’s optimal team composition is to pair him with Tingyun and Bronya. Yanqing will serve as the main DPS character in the team. At the same time, Tingyun can provide versatile support by increasing the ATK of her allies and regenerating 50 Energy for a target ally with her ultimate skill. This can ensure that Yanqing has enough energy to unleash his powerful ultimate attack.

Additionally, Tingyun’s skill can increase the damage dealt by the next ally who takes action, further boosting Yanqing’s damage output. Bronya, on the other hand, can increase the ATK% for all team members and allow other teammates to gain turns and DMG increase, making the team more agile and better prepared for the next attack or healing. With this team composition, Yanqing’s critical rate and critical damage can be further enhanced, while his teammates can support him with increased ATK, energy regeneration, and DMG boost. Lastly, with Pela on the team, she can reduce the enemy’s defense by 30%–45% for 2 turns.

Traces Priority





Amidst the Raining Bliss

Ultimate



Increases Yanqing’s CRIT Rate by 60%. When Soulsteel Sync is active, increases Yanqing’s CRIT DMG by an extra 30%–60%. This buff lasts for one turn. Afterwards, deals Ice DMG equal to 210%–420% of Yanqing’s ATK to a single enemy.



One With the Sword

Talent



When Soulsteel Sync is active, Yanqing is less likely to be attacked by enemies. Yanqing’s CRIT Rate increases by 15%–22.5% and his CRIT DMG increases by 15%–37.5%. After Yanqing attacks an enemy, there is a 50%–65% fixed chance to perform a follow-up attack, dealing Ice DMG equal to 25%–62.5% of Yanqing’s ATK to the enemy, which has a 65% base chance to Freeze the enemy for 1 turn.

The Frozen target cannot take action and receives Additional Ice DMG equal to 25%–62.5% of Yanqing’s ATK at the beginning of each turn.

When Yanqing receives DMG, the Soulsteel Sync effect will disappear.



Darting Ironthorn

Skill



Deals Ice DMG equal to 110%–275% of Yanqing’s ATK to a single enemy and activates Soulsteel Sync for 1 turn.



Frost Thorn

Normal Attack



Deals Ice DMG equal to 50%–130% of Yanqing’s ATK to a single enemy.





Yanqing’s ultimate should be prioritized as it increases his critical rate and damage, and deals massive ice damage to a single enemy. His Talent is also important as it increases his survivability and chance for a follow-up attack that can freeze enemies and deal additional ice damage.

That is everything you need to know about Yanqing’s build. For more on the game, additional tips, guides, and information, be sure to check out the links below. We’ve also had an article on Seele build guide and Herta build guide available if you need tips for these characters.

