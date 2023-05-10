Honkai Star Rail: Tingyun Build Guide

Image Source: miHoYo

Meet Tingyun, the Ambassador of the Sky-Faring Commission of the Xianzhou Luofu in Honkai Star Rail. Tingyun is an electro-support character who can buff your main DPS and recharge their ultimate. As a member of the Sky-Faring Commission, she is highly respected and valued for her diplomatic skills and abilities. In this article, we will learn the best builds for Tingyun.

All Tingyun Ascension Materials

Tingyun is an electro-support character who mainly relies on her skill and ultimate ability to buff her teammates’ attacks. This requires you to ascend her to the maximum level to unlock the traces needed for her skill and ultimate. Here are the ascension materials you need to collect to upgrade her.

Rank Req Lv Credit Material Material 2 1 20 3200 Immortal Scionette x4 2 30 6400 Immortal Scionette x8 3 40 12800 Immortal Aeroblossom x5 Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow

x 2 4 50 32000 Immortal Aeroblossom x8 Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow

x 5 5 60 64000 Immortal Lumintwig x5 Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow

x 15 6 70 128000 Immortal Lumintwig x7 Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow

x 28

Best Tingyun Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Let’s break it down a little. Tingyun is an excellent support who boosts your main DPS’ damage, and when paired with Bronya, they can give your main DPS one heck of a punch.

Tingyun’s Light Cone

For Tingyun, the 5-star Light Cone “But The Battle Isn’t Over” is the optimal choice. This Light Cone increases the wearer’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 10%-18% and regenerates 1 Skill Point when the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally. This effect can be triggered after every 2 uses of the wearer’s Ultimate. Additionally, when the wearer uses their Skill, the next ally taking action deals 30%-50% more DMG for 1 turn(s). This complements Tingyun’s role as an electro support character, allowing her to provide consistent energy and DMG boosts to her team. However, the Light Cone “Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds” is a viable substitute, providing random but powerful ATK, CRIT DMG, or Energy Regeneration Rate buffs to all allies at the start of combat and whenever the wearer’s turn starts.

Finally, the Light Cone “Memories of the Past” can also be used, increasing the wearer’s Break Effect by 28%-56% and additionally regenerating 4-8 Energy when the wearer attacks. This effect can only be triggered once per turn. However, it can still contribute significantly to Tingyun’s energy management and support capabilities.

Tingyun’s Relic

The Musketeer of Wild Wheat is the ideal relic for Tingyun. Its 2-piece set bonus increases the wearer’s ATK by 10%, allowing Tingyun’s ability and Ultimate to shine. Its 4-piece set bonus further boosts her stats, increasing her SPD by 6% and Basic ATK DMG by 10%. This allows Tingyun to take her turn first and buff her main DPS.

It synergizes well when paired with the 2-set Space Sealing Station, increasing her ATK by another 12% when her SPD reaches 120 or higher. Alternatively, the 2-set Sprightly Vonwacq can also be paired with it, increasing the wearer’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 5% and granting an instant 50% boost in action speed upon entering battle when SPD reaches 120 or higher.

Tingyun’s Team Comp

As a support character, Tingyun can be paired with anyone as long as the lineup has a main DPS, another support, and a healer for sustainability.

Traces Priority





Amidst the Rejoicing Clouds

Ultimate



Regenerates 50 Energy for a single ally and increases the target’s DMG by 20%–65% for 2 turn(s).



Soothing Melody

Skill



Grants a single ally with Benediction to increase their ATK by 25%–62.5%, up to 15%–30% of Tingyun’s current ATK.

When the ally with Benediction attacks, they will deal Additional Lightning DMG equal to 20%–50% of that ally’s ATK for 1 time.

Benediction lasts for 3 turn(s) and is only effective on the most recent receiver of Tingyun’s Skill.



Violet Sparknado

Talent



When an enemy is attacked by Tingyun, the ally with Benediction immediately deals Additional Lightning DMG equal to 30%–75% of that ally’s ATK to the same enemy.



Dislodged

Normal Attack



Tingyun deals Lightning DMG equal to 50%–130% of her ATK to a single enemy.

When building Tingyun, players should prioritize her ultimate ability due to the fact that it boosts and charges your main DPS’ ultimate. Secondly, since her skill also increases damage, it is advisable to prioritize it after maxing out her ultimate.

That is everything you need to know about Tingyun’s build. For more on the game, additional tips, guides, and information, be sure to check out the links below. We’ve also had an article on Asta build guide and Seele build guide available incase you wanted to build a team around Tingyun.

