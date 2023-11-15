Honkai Star Rail Huohuo Build Guide & Ascension Materials

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.5 introduces a new five-star character named Huohuo. Although this girl is very timid, she can provide valuable aid to your team. In this guide, we will discuss all Ascension Materials you need to level her up and her best build.

HSR Huohuo Ascension Materials

Huohuo is a healer who follows the Path of Abundance and has a Wind element. Her Skill can heal multiple characters simultaneously, while her Ultimate can regenerate her allies’ energies and buff their DMG.

To unlock her full potential, you have to upgrade her to the maximum level. Here are the Ascension Materials you need to get her to level 80.

Rank Required Level Credits Material 1 Material 2 1 20 4,000 Immortal Scionette x5 – 2 30 8,000 Immortal Scionette x10 – 3 40 16,000 Immortal Aeroblossom x6 Ascendant Debris x3 4 50 40,000 Immortal Aeroblossom x9 Ascendant Debris x7 5 60 80,000 Immortal Lumintwig x6 Ascendant Debris x20 6 70 160,000 Immortal Lumintwig x9 Ascendant Debris x35 Total 308,000 Immortal Scionette x15

Immortal Aeroblossom x15

Immortal Lumintwig x15 Ascendant Debris x65

HSR Best Huohuo Build

Huohuo’s kit is quite simple because she’s basically a healer who can also buff her allies with her Ultimate. Here is the best build for her:

Light Cone: Night of Fright

Relics: 4-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Body: Outgoing Healing Feet: SPD

Planar Ornaments: 2-piece Broken Keel Sphere: HP% Rope: Energy Regen

Eidolons: E2

Trace Priority: Skill > Ultimate > Talent > Basic Attack

The best Light Cone for Huohuo is her signature Light Cone, Night of Fright. Besides increasing her Energy Regeneration Rate, this item can make Huohuo heal an ally with the lowest HP percentage whenever any character unleashes their Ultimate. This Light Cone will also give an ATK buff to the unit that Huohuo heals.

For Relics, you can equip the Messenger Traveling Hackerspace set that can buff her SPD. This will enable her to get more turns and give her more chances to unleash her Ultimate.

On the other hand, you can equip the Broken Keel set for her Planar Ornaments. This artifact set can increase Huohuo’s Effect RES and even buff all of your units’ Crit DMG.

If you aim to unlock her Eidolons, I highly recommend obtaining her E2, Sealed in Tail, Wraith Subdued. This ability lets Huohuo revive a knocked-down ally and restore 50 percent of their health if she has Divine Provision. Although she can already do this with her Talent, without this Eidolon, she will only recover a small fraction of the ally’s HP.

Except for her Basic Attack, all of Huohuo’s Trace abilities are very important. Personally, I recommend upgrading her Skill first if you want to build her as a healer. However, leveling up both her Ultimate and Talent is also crucial to unleashing her full potential.

That is everything you need to know about the best build for Huohuo and all of her Ascension Materials. For more HSR content, I recommend you check out our guide on how to build Jingliu.