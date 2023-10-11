Honkai: Star Rail Best Jingliu Build Guide

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.4 introduces three new units, one of them being the infamous sword master of the Xianzhou Luofu. Jingliu is a five-star Destruction character that many players may want to have on their team. If you’re curious about how to build her, this guide can help you bring out her full potential.

How to Build Jingliu in HSR

Jingliu is a powerful DPS unit that can get stronger by consuming the party’s HP when entering the Spectral Transmigration state. Unlike Imbibitor Lunae, she’s very friendly to Skill Points and doesn’t need to consume much to deal great damage. Here’s the best build for Jingliu:

Light Cone : I Shall Be My Own Sword

: I Shall Be My Own Sword Relics : 4-piece Hunter of Glacial Forest

: 4-piece Hunter of Glacial Forest Planar Ornaments : 2-piece Rutilant Arena

: 2-piece Rutilant Arena Eidolons : E1

: E1 Trace Priority: Talent > Skill > Ultimate > Basic Attack

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

If you want to bring out Jingliu’s full potential, you must grab her signature Light Cone, I Shall Be My Own Sword. Besides increasing her CRIT DMG, this Light Cone can also buff Jingliu’s next attack when an ally receives damage.

If you don’t have enough Stellar Jades to pull this limited five-star Light Cone, you can use On the Fall of an Aeon or Something Irreplaceable. Other viable four-star Light Cones you can equip are A Secret Vow, The Moles Welcome You, and Under the Blue Sky.

I recommend using Hunter of Glacial Forest because this Relic set buffs Jingliu’s Ice DMG and CRIT DMG after she uses her Ultimate. For Planar Ornaments, you can equip Rutilant Arena to enhance her Basic ATK and Skill DMG by 20 percent.

If you want to obtain Jingliu’s Eidolons, I suggest unlocking her E1 since she can get a 24 percent increase of CRIT DMG when using her Ultimate or Enhanced Skill. This Eidolon can also make her viable as a single-target damage dealer because the enemy will receive an extra 100 percent of Ice DMG equal to Jingliu’s ATK when she’s only attacking one opponent.

When upgrading Jingliu’s Traces, I recommend prioritizing leveling up her Talent and Skill. First, a lot of Jingliu’s damage comes from her Spectral Transmigration state. Second, leveling up her Talent can increase her CRIT Rate and ATK buffs. You can also upgrade her Ultimate to get extra damage, but you don’t need to level up her Basic Attack fully.

Now that you know the best build for Jingliu, you can check out other HSR articles on Twinfinite below this post. I recommend reading our best Light Cones guide if you need help selecting the most suitable equipment for your units.