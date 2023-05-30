Should You Save for Blade or Kafka in Honkai Star Rail? Answered

Image Source: HoYoverse

Although Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 hasn’t been officially announced, many fans have speculated that Blade and Kafka will be the two new playable characters added to the team. Even more so, the game’s official Twitter account has provided key art for these Trailblazers, hinting at their arrival for an upcoming update. So, if you want to prepare for their debut, we’ll explain if you should save for Blade or Kafka in Honkai Star Rail.

Should You Pull for Blade or Kafka in HSR?

Those who want to increase their DoT with their team should choose Kafka, given her unique buff abilities. However, if you desire a heavy-hitter attacker, it’s best to select Blade, as he can boost the strength of his hits in exchange for his health. It’s entirely up to the player to pick the best character for them since everyone has their own preferences with their ensemble.

In previous beta tests, Blade has proven his worth through his offensive strategies, but you will need to have a good healer on hand, like Bailu or Natasha, to keep him on the field. Some fans have even regarded him as a primary DPS character for their team, thanks to the mighty powers of his skill set.

During the tutorial phase of Honkai Star Rail, players got a taste of Kafka’s prowess in a battle sequence. Even if the event is relatively short, it allows players to see what she is made of as a warrior with excellent DoT capabilities. These attacks will help you in the long run and can even last several rounds, ultimately eliminating the opposing side over time. She can also boost the strength of other teammates who have DoT attacks, which is an incredibly unique talent compared to others.

Besides Blade and Kafka’s skill sets, you can make your decision based on their appearances alone. Whether it be Blade’s mysterious demeanor or Kafka’s taste in fashion, you can choose which one you like best according to your likes and dislikes.

Now that we’ve gone over the choice of Kafka or Blade in Honkai Star Rail, you can prepare for their launch in the upcoming update. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including Version 1.2’s release date.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts