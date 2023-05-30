When Does Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Release? Answered

Image Source: HoYoverse

HoYoverse has been keeping Honkai: Star Rail updated with various events and the teases for upcoming characters have begun as well. Version 1.2 looks set to be the game’s first big exciting update since launch, especially since it’ll come with new character banners that you might want to save your currency for. Here’s when Honkai: Star Rail version 1.2 is releasing.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Release Date

There’s no set release date for update 1.2 in Honkai: Star Rail just yet, but based on the game’s release and update schedule, we can expect version 1.2 to release around the second week of July.

We’ll get version 1.1 in the first week of June, and considering that there’s usually a six-week gap between updates, this means that it’s very likely we’ll see 1.2 drop in mid-July. Of course, we’ll update this article with the exact release date once more info comes our way.

New Banners in HSR 1.2

The character banners coming up in version 1.2 of Honkai: Star Rail are pretty exciting, as we’ll be getting the highly anticipated Kafka, as well as Blade. In addition to that, we’re also getting a new 4-star character in the form of Luka.

Kafka is a 5-star Nihility/Lightning character who specializes in DoT attacks, while Blade is a Destruction/Wind character who can fill the main DPS role in your team composition. Who you go for largely depends on what role you need to fill in your team. For instance, if you want a saboteur-style character who focuses on debuffing your enemies, Kafka is the one you want. And if you want a main DPS character to build your team around, then Blade is the obvious choice.

Both character banners will require you use the Special Rail Passes or Stellar Jade, so make sure to save up if you haven’t started already.

That’s all you need to know about when version 1.2 is releasing in Honkai: Star Rail. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

