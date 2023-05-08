What Is DoT in Honkai: Star Rail? Answered

Image Source: HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail is a turn-based RPG from HoYoverse, and while the combat mechanics are pretty straightforward for the most part, there are some nuances and intricacies to it that you’ll pick up over time. If you’re not entirely familiar with RPGs, though, some of these elements can seem a bit unwieldy. Here’s what you need to know about DoT in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail DoT Meaning Explained

First off, DoT simply stands for “damage over time” in Honkai: Star Rail. This isn’t a Star Rail-specific term, and it’s often used in many other video games to indicate an attack or a move that does consistent damage over a short period of time, or over a few turns in the case of a turn-based RPG.

To use an example in the context of Honkai: Star Rail, Serval’s basic attack allows her to inflict Shock on her enemies over a couple of turns. The damage occurs even when Serval doesn’t attack them on her next turn, and this is referred to as DoT.

Essentially, any damage taken by enemies over a few turns from a single attack can be considered DoT, and this is an important mechanic to wrap your head around especially during boss fights or other protracted combat encounters in the game. DoT can often help you end a fight early, and can sometimes mean the difference between life and death.

What Affects DoT in HSR

The amount of DoT you inflict on an enemy is also affected by buffs and effects from Light Cones and character abilities. For instance, if you equip a Light Cone that increases a character’s attack stat, your damage over time increases as well.

DoT is often much lower than a regular attack, but that damage adds up over time and will make up a significant chunk of your damage done to bosses.

That’s all you need to know about what DoT is in Honkai: Star Rail and how it works. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

