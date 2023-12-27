Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei Build Guide

Ruan Mei is one of the new five-star units introduced in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6. If you manage to grab this member of the Genius Society, you can read our handy guide to find out the best build for her!

How to Build Ruan Mei in HSR

Ruan Mei is a five-star support character who follows the Path of Harmony and has an Ice element. Her kit revolves around increasing the team’s Weakness Break Efficiency and delaying the action of Weakness Broken enemies.

Light Cone: Past Self in Mirror Alternative: Memories of the Past, Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds, But the Battle Isn’t Over, Dance! Dance! Dance!, or Meshing Cogs

Relics: Thief of Shooting Meteor Body: HP% or DEF% Feet: SPD

Planar Ornaments: Penacony, Land of the Dreams Planar Sphere: HP% or DEF% Link Rope: Energy Regen Rate or Break Effect

Eidolons: E1

Trace Priority: Ultimate > Skill > Talent > Basic Attack

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The best Light Cone for Ruan Mei is her signature Light Cone, Past Self in Mirror, which can increase her Break Effect by 60 percent. After unleashing her Ultimate, this item will also boost all allies’ DMG by 24 percent for three turns. Not only that but at the start of each wave, all party members will regenerate 10 Energy.

For Relic, you should equip the Thief of Shooting Meteor set on Ruan Mei to increase her Break Effect by 16 percent. When she inflicts Weakness Break on an enemy, she will also regenerate three Energy, allowing her to unleash her Ultimate faster.

You can equip the Penacony, Land of the Dreams set on Ruan Mei to get more Energy Regen Rate. This Planar Ornaments set is especially useful if you are running an Ice DPS, like Jingliu, since it provides a DMG buff for allies with the same element.

The best Eidolon to unlock is Ruan Mei’s E1, Neuronic Embroidery. When her Ultimate is in effect, the DMG dealt by all allies will ignore 20 percent of the target’s DEF, increasing your total damage output.

When upgrading her Traces, you should prioritize Ruan Mei’s Ultimate and Skill to maximize her buffs potential. Afterward, you can level up her Talent so you can boost her SPD buff and Ice Break DMG. I don’t really recommend upgrading her Basic Attack since she is meant to be a support unit.

Now that you know how to build Ruan Mei, you can check out other Honkai Star Rail articles on Twinfinite. For example, you can read our guide on how to get Dr. Ratio for free. He is a five-star DPS who follows the Path of The Hunt and has an Imaginary element.