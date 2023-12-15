Hoping to bag a freebie? If so, you’ll want to read this guide on how to get free Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail. As one of the newest characters in Mihoyo’s belived gacha game, adding them to your roster without spending any currency is a no-brainer.

How to Get Free Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail

To get Dr. Ratio for free in Honkai Star Rail, you need to is log into the game following the 1.6 update on December 27, 2023.

Once you login to your account following the launch of 1.6, you’ll be able to find Dr. Ratio in your roster. Since he’s one of the new characters arriving in this update, it means you’ve already ticked off a new fighter. However, you’ll still need to use those gacha rolls to get the other new operators, Ruan Mei and Xueyi.

The good news was announced by Mihoyo in the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 live stream, which took place on December 15. The freebie will last from the launch of 1.6 until the end of version 2.1, giving you plenty of time to claim Dr. Ratio.

Proposal from Dr. Ratio



Pardon the interruption — you are now speaking with Veritas Ratio.

It has come to my attention that your broadcast today touched on certain warp arrangements in connection with myself. If I may be so bold…

The current arrangements for this Warp are… pic.twitter.com/ENfTWTTWM1 — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) December 15, 2023

Who is Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail?

Dr. Ratio is one of three five-start banner characters introduced in Honkai Star Rail 1.6. He also goes by ‘The Hunt: Imaginary’, though we don’t know much else yet. As it stands, it’s hard to predict his light cones, eidolons, or best move sets for Honkai Star Rail’s battles.

Of course, there’s still a little while to wait until you can get Dr. Ratio for free. You’ve got a good week or so to mop up any remaining 1.5 quests and objectives you’ve yet to complete, leaving you completely ready for the new patch. Even better, you can go into it with a brand new character in your team!

That’s all for this guide. For more on Honkai, be sure to check out the guides below!