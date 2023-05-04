Honkai Star Rail: All Herta Space Station treasure Locations

Honkai: Star Rail is an open world game that let’s you find hidden treasure chests scattered across the map. Although this might seem like an easy feat for veteran players, most players kind of miss one or two treasure chests on their adventures. In this article we will show you where to find all Herta Space Station treasure locations in Honkai: Star Rail.

Herta Space Station Treasure Chest Locations

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite



One of the first areas you’ll explore when you start playing Honkai: Star Rail is the Herta Space Station. This area alone has over 30 different treasures waiting to be discovered. These treasures can be found scattered around the map, hidden in some corners of the map. Some are easily visible, while others require some exploration and puzzle-solving skills.

Master Control Zone

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite



There is only one treasure in Master Control Zone, which is obtainable as soon as you’ve watched the cutscene upon arriving there.

Base Zone

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite



Most of the locked paths can be opened once you reach a certain point in the main quest. However, there will be a triple authentication room on the right side of the map that you can unlock through this tutorial.

Storage Zone 1F

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite



The lower floor of the Storage zone has one-floor tile puzzle and one hidden under the bridge switch puzzle. Most of the treasures are in plain sight except for one that requires you to beat an enemy to unlock it.

Storage Zone 2F

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite



The upper floor of the Storage zone has two tile puzzles to get the chest, but it’s mostly in plain sight.

Supply Zone 1F

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite



After reaching Trailblazer level 22, a quest called “Out of Reach” should appear, and you will see a man down there. Beside him is a chest.

Supply Zone 2F

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite



The three chests marked in orange in the center will require you to do a quest given by Asta later on in the game called “Sensitive Beings.” This quest gives you a bountiful treasure chest for three days. The other chest marked in red is the one you will encounter at the beginning of the main storyline. Lets face it, we all tried to beat this under-leveled.

As for the chest in the upper right corner, Arlan will give you a quest after you progress in the game that will unlock this chest.

That is everything you need to know about Herta Space Station treasure chest locations. For more on the game, additional tips, guides, and information, be sure to check out the links below. We’ve also got the scoop on how to get free pulls in Honkai Star Rail available if you’re curious about how to score some free character pulls.

