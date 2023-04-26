Image Source: miHoYo

Among the many challenges offered in the newly released Honkai Star Rail, a particularly tricky one can be opening the Triple Authentication Room at the Base Zone of the Herta Space Station. Since there are no given navigation instructions or in-game guide to completing this unofficial quest, you’re essentially left with exploring the entire space station in order to figure it out on your own. No need to worry though, here is our guide for how to open the Triple Authentication Room in Honkai Star Rail.

What is Needed to Open the Triple Authentication Room in Honkai Star Rail

In order to bypass all three locks on the Triple Authentication Room, you predictably must find three different authentication keys that are scattered across the Herta Space Station and acquired via different tasks. They include the Corporate Access Authentication, the Redacted Access Authentication, and the Thousand Stars Access Authentication.

How to Obtain Each of the Three Authentication Keys

Corporate Access Authentication

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

To acquire this first authentication key, you’ll need to talk to a unique-looking individual in the Master Control Zone of the space station. To get there teleport to the Central Passage space anchor and find a man in a purple coat with an afro leaning against a wall, aptly called “Man with Afro”.

Speak to him five times to obtain the Corporate Access Authentication. There is no right or wrong dialogue option, so choose whichever you like.

Redacted Access Authentication

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

To find this next key, teleport to the Monitoring Room space anchor in the Storage Zone. Once you appear there, an enemy will be guarding a chest. Defeat it to obtain the key and the chest behind it.

Thousand Stars Access Authentication

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

To get the last authentication key, teleport to the Outside the Control Center (First Floor) space anchor in the Storage Zone. Enter the room on the west side and make your way up to the topmost floor after solving some simple floor puzzles along the way. The card will be lying on the floor next to the top floor door. “Investigate” to acquire it.

Return to the Triple Authentication Room

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

With all three keys in hand, it’s time to return to the Triple Authentication Room door. The easiest way to get back is by teleporting again to the Monitoring Room, then heading out and to the first door on your left.

Interact with the podium to the right of it. Head inside after the door opens to retrieve the treasure within and complete the hidden quest called “Emptiness of Locus Silentii”.

That concludes our guide to how to open the triple authentication room in Honkai Star Rail. Let us know what you think of the game so far, and of any other secrets you’ve found while playing.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for everything in Honkai Star Rail, as we’re actively adding tons of new content about the game.

