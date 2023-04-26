How to Claim Honkai Star Rail Twitch Drops

HoYoverse

Twitch Drops are welcome in any title – and Honkai: Star Rail is no different.

HoYoverse’s Honkai Star Rail is finally out, with players diving headfirst to the 3D RPG that follows on from the success of Honkai Impact 3rd. Like a lot of other titles, players are able to claim Twitch Drops in exchange for in-game rewards and items. Here’s how to claim your Honkai Star Rail Twitch Drops.

Honkai: Star Rail Twitch Drops Explained

Like with other games, players can earn in-game rewards by watching partnered Twitch streamers for set periods. We recently saw the same with XDefiant and, with Honkai’s launch naturally pushing streamers to explore the game, there’s tonnes of ways for viewers to get involved.

To participate, players need only partner their Honkai Star Rail accounts with their Twitch accounts and then delve into a stream. The devs recommend that players create their character in-game prior to linking their accounts, so ensure you do so before following the steps below:

Head over to the HoYoverse Twitch Drops webpage. Login to your Honkai Star Rail account. Login to your Twitch account. Head over to Twitch’s Honkai Star Rail page and select a live channel. Hang around long enough to earn your rewards! Monitor your progress and claim your drops via Twitch’s Inventory page.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Twitch Campaign & Rewards

So what are the rewards and how much time do players have to invest to earn them? Naturally, it varies depending on the reward. The better rewards, as you’d expect, require a greater watch time on Twitch.

Note that the Honkai Star Rail campaign takes place from 26 April, 2023 through 24 May, 2023. Ensure you’re watching Twitch streams during this period because doing so after won’t earn Twitch drops.

The full breakdown of rewards and their requirements is detailed below:

Watch for 15 minutes and claim the reward Credit*20000

Watch for an additional 15 minutes and claim the reward Lost Gold Fragment*4

Watch for an additional 15 minutes and claim the reward Condensed Aether*5

Watch for an additional 15 minutes and claim the reward Traveler’s Guide*3

Watch for an additional 30 minutes and claim the reward Stellar Jade*30

Watch for an additional 45 minutes and claim the reward Stellar Jade*50

Image Credit: Twitch via Twinfinite

That’s everything to know about Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops and rewards, including how to claim them. Be sure to check out our related Honkai guides, like explaining its Light Cone System or fixing a frustrating Loading Screen bug.

