How to Fix Stuck on Loading Screen in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Source: HoYoverse

Seems like this is pretty much par for the course for most online or live-service games these days, and the same can be said for Honkai: Star Rail. There are bound to be little errors or hiccups that pop up every now and then, preventing you from enjoying the game. If you’re finding yourself stuck on the loading screen in Honkai: Star Rail, here’s how to get past the issue.

Honkai: Star Rail Stuck on Loading Screen Fix

As always, the answer is simple. If you’re stuck on the loading screen in Honkai: Star Rail, simply exit the game and boot it up again. If you’re on PC, close the client completely, then start it again to see if that fixes the issue. And if you’re on iOS or Android, kill the app completely and then start it up.

In most cases, this should fix the loading screen issue, allowing you to properly load into the game to continue playing. However, if the issue persists, it’s very likely an issue on the server side and nothing to do with you or your device. Considering that the game has only just been released today, with over 10 million pre-registrations, it’s likely that the servers simply can’t keep up with the load, which can cause issues for some players.

If nothing you’re doing is working, you’ll simply have to wait it out and wait for the server issues to clear up before trying again. It’s not ideal, but it’s the only solution you’ve got if quitting and restarting doesn’t work.

That’s all you need to know about how to fix the stuck on loading screen issue in Honkai: Star Rail. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our reroll guide and character tier list.

Related Posts