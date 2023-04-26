How to Redeem Pre-Registration Rewards in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Source: HoYoverse

Like most other free-to-play gacha games, Honkai: Star Rail offers up quite a few attractive freebies for players who have pre-registered for the game before its official release. It’s often worth it to pre-register, as you’ll usually get tons of resources and other goodies that will give you a nice headstart when you jump in. Here’s how to redeem your pre-registration rewards in Honkai: Star Rail.

Redeeming Pre-Registration Rewards in Honkai: Star Rail

In order to redeem your pre-reg rewards in Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll first need to complete the tutorial mission titled “A Moment of Peace”. This mission ends when you make it to the center of the space station and meet Asta for the first time, and this is where the game first introduces the Warp feature, allowing you to summon characters with Stellar Jade and Rail Passes.

Before you do anything else, hit the Esc key to bring up the character menu, then click on the mailbox icon in the top right corner of the screen.

From here, you’ll see all of your mail, including the pre-registration rewards from HoYoverse. Simply click on the Claim button at the bottom, and all the rewards will get added to your account immediately.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The pre-reg rewards are as follows:

20 Star Rail Passes

Trailblazer Avatar

Serval

100,000 Credits

The 20 Star Rail Passes, in particular, will be instrumental in your reroll process if you’ve decided to go through the tedious process of creating a whole bunch of dummy emails to get your desired 5-star characters.

That’s all you need to know about how to redeem your pre-registration rewards in Honkai: Star Rail. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

Related Posts