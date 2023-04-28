How to Get Free Pulls in Honkai Star Rail

Are you ready to jump into the world of Honkai: Star Rail and start collecting some awesome characters without spending real money? Well, fear not! This guide, will show you how to get free pulls in the game.

Trailblaze Level Rewards

One way to earn pulls is by increasing your Trailblaze level, which can be done by finishing missions, opening chests, and completing daily quests. As you reach certain Trailblaze levels, you’ll be rewarded with Star Rail Passes and Stellar Jade, which can be used to perform pulls.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

At Trailblaze level 5 and 15, you’ll earn 10 Star Rail Passes each. Then, at Trailblaze level 25 and 35, you’ll earn 10 Star Rail Passes and 800 Stellar Jade each, which is equivalent to 15 pulls in total.

Level Rewards No. of Pulls Trailblaze level 5 10 Star Rail Passes 10 Trailblaze level 15 10 Star Rail Passes 10 Trailblaze level 25 10 Star Rail Passes and 800 Stellar Jade 15 Trailblaze level 35 10 Star Rail Passes and 800 Stellar Jade 15

Pre-Registration rewards

Pre-registration rewards are available for players who have registered before the game’s release. By reaching 10 million pre-registrations and 2.5 million followers on social media, players will receive 20 Star Rail Passes, a 4-star character Serval, a “Trailblazer – Welcome” avatar, and 100,000 Credits.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

7-Day login rewards

Login rewards can also be claimed by unlocking the Travel Log function and logging in for 7 days. Through this function, players can obtain 10 Star Rail Special Passes.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Completing these methods, players can obtain 80 free pulls and have a chance to pull for 5-star characters without spending real money. So what are you waiting for? Start grinding those pulls today and strengthen your Honkai: Star Rail team!

That is everything you need to know about getting free pulls for Honkai: Star Rail. For more on the game, additional tips, guides, and information, be sure to check out the links below. We’ve also got the scoop on the lightning characters and fire characters available if you’re curious about who to pull for.

