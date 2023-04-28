How to Get Free Pulls in Honkai Star Rail
Get these free pulls for your waifu and husbandos.
Are you ready to jump into the world of Honkai: Star Rail and start collecting some awesome characters without spending real money? Well, fear not! This guide, will show you how to get free pulls in the game.
Trailblaze Level Rewards
One way to earn pulls is by increasing your Trailblaze level, which can be done by finishing missions, opening chests, and completing daily quests. As you reach certain Trailblaze levels, you’ll be rewarded with Star Rail Passes and Stellar Jade, which can be used to perform pulls.
At Trailblaze level 5 and 15, you’ll earn 10 Star Rail Passes each. Then, at Trailblaze level 25 and 35, you’ll earn 10 Star Rail Passes and 800 Stellar Jade each, which is equivalent to 15 pulls in total.
|Level
|Rewards
|No. of Pulls
|Trailblaze level 5
|10 Star Rail Passes
|10
|Trailblaze level 15
|10 Star Rail Passes
|10
|Trailblaze level 25
|10 Star Rail Passes and 800 Stellar Jade
|15
|Trailblaze level 35
|10 Star Rail Passes and 800 Stellar Jade
|15
Pre-Registration rewards
Pre-registration rewards are available for players who have registered before the game’s release. By reaching 10 million pre-registrations and 2.5 million followers on social media, players will receive 20 Star Rail Passes, a 4-star character Serval, a “Trailblazer – Welcome” avatar, and 100,000 Credits.
7-Day login rewards
Login rewards can also be claimed by unlocking the Travel Log function and logging in for 7 days. Through this function, players can obtain 10 Star Rail Special Passes.
Completing these methods, players can obtain 80 free pulls and have a chance to pull for 5-star characters without spending real money. So what are you waiting for? Start grinding those pulls today and strengthen your Honkai: Star Rail team!
