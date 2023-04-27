Honkai: Star Rail Daily and Weekly Missions Reset Times & How to Unlock Them

Image Source: HoYoverse

The next big gacha RPG from HoYoverse is finally here, and players are diving into its sci-fi fantasy world and uncovering its many mysteries. As is par for the course in free-to-play experiences, Honkai: Star Rail offers plenty of reasons for fans to keep returning. If you’ve arrived here, you’re likely wondering what the Daily and Weekly missions reset times are and how to unlock them. With that in mind, let’s get into the nitty-gritty details.

How to Unlock Daily Missions in HSR

First things first, to unlock Daily Missions, you’ll need to reach Trailblaze Level 13 and complete the ‘Long Wait for the Blade’s Edge‘ quest. Achieving this will unlock the Daily Training tab, which can be found in the Assignments tab in the game’s menu. Here, you can view all your Tasks, including your Daily Missions.

Don’t sweat it too much as playing through the main story will soon earn you Trailblaze Level 13. For those wanting to speed through the ranks, though, check out our guide on how to level up fast in Honkai Star Rail.

Daily and Weekly Missions Reset Times in Honkai Star Rail

As expected, the Daily Missions reset every day. Thankfully, it’s always at the same time. Here are the specific Daily Missions reset times:

North America/ Global: 4:00am (UTC -5)

Europe: 4:00am (UTC +1)

Asia: 4:00am (UTC +8)

The Weekly Missions reset times, on the other hand, take place every Monday at 4:00am (which is the same time the Daily Missions are reset).

Rewards for Daily Missions in Honkai Star Rail

When players complete Daily Missions, they’ll be rewarded with Activity Points. With these Activity Points, players will be able to unlock different kinds of rewards. Specifically, the four main rewards are as follows:

Credits

Trailblaze EXP

Stellar Jade

Lost Gold Fragments

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about what the Daily and Weekly missions reset times are and how to unlock them. For more, here’s who the thief is in the Old Foreman’s Treasure quest.

