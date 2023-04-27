Who is the Thief in the Old Foreman’s Treasure Companion Quest in Honkai Star Rail? Answered

Image Source: HoYoverse

Developed and published by HoYoverse, Honkai Star Rail is the latest free-to-play gacha RPG from the creators of Genshin Impact. While it’s set in the same universe as its predecessor, it’s technically not a straight up sequel. Nevertheless, the game still has many similarities with its forebear like exploration, quests, and a sci-fi fantasy setting. For those who’ve arrived here, you’ve likely sought the answer to a specific query: Who is the thief in the Old Foreman’s Treasure Companion Quest in Honkai Star Rail? Let’s get down to business, shall we?

Who Stole Mr. Fersman’s Detector in Honkai Star Rail?

After speaking with Julian in Boulder Town, you’ll unlock the Old Foreman’s Treasure quest. This quest tasks you with going to the Great Mine to look for Hook. Upon finding her, you’ll soon talk to Hook and Swetta who are trying to get to the bottom of a certain mystery: Who stole Mr. Fersman’s detector?

There are four suspects involved: the Cook, the Merchant, the Tailor, and the Helper. Talking to each of them reveals some clues to help you on your investigation:

The Cook says that the Helper did it as he saw the Helper sneak into Mr. Fersman’s tent and came out holding a box.

The Tailor is as cool as a cucumber and nonchalantly tells you that she didn’t do it and has never seen Mr. Fersman’s detector.

The Helper strongly denies that he did it.

In exchange for a small fee, the Merchant admits that it was the Cook all along.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

In short, the Cook is the perpetrator who stole Mr. Fersman’s detector (as pictured above). Go ahead and confront the Cook, and he’ll soon reveal his true colours.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to shed some light on who the thief is in the Old Foreman’s Treasure Companion Quest in Honkai Star Rail. For more, here’s how to level up fast. Alternatively, go ahead and explore the rest of our coverage down below.

