Honkai Star Rail: Silver Wolf build guide

Image Source: HoYoVerse

Silver Wolf is the latest addition to the Honkai Star Rail universe. As a member of the Stellaron Hunters and a brilliant hacker, she possesses the extraordinary skill of “aether editing,” granting her the power to manipulate the fabric of reality itself. To her, the universe resembles an enormous immersive simulation game, and she approaches each challenge with the eagerness of a player seeking to conquer the stages ahead. With her ability to insert weakness into her opponents, Silver Wolf brings a formidable presence to the battlefield. In this article, we will learn the best builds for Silver Wolf.

Silver Wolf Ascension Materials in HSR

Silver Wolf is a Nihility character with the ability to insert elemental weakness into the opponent. This requires you to ascend her to the maximum level to unlock the traces needed for you to utilize her ability even further. Here are the ascension materials you need to collect to upgrade her.

Rank Req Lv Credit Material Material 2 1 20 4000 Ancient Part x5 2 30 8000 Ancient Part x10 3 40 16000 Ancient Spindle x6 Void Cast Iron x3 4 50 40000 Ancient Spindle x9 Void Cast Iron x7 5 60 80000 Ancient Engine x6 Void Cast Iron x20 6 70 160000 Ancient Engine x9 Void Cast Iron x35

Best Silver Wolf Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Credit: HoYoverse & HSR Wiki via Twinfinite

Let’s break it down a little. In this build, we will be utilizing Silver Wolf as a support for Seele.

Silver Wolf’s Light Cone

Her signature 5-star Light Cone “Incessant Rain” is the optimal choice for Silver Wolf due to its synergistic effects that complement her abilities. It provides an increase in the wearer’s Effect Hit Rate, improving the chances of successfully applying debuffs to enemies. When the wearer deals damage to an enemy with three or more debuffs, their CRIT Rate is further boosted. Additionally, after using Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate, there is a guaranteed chance to implant Aether Code on a random target that has been hit but doesn’t already have an Aether Code. This Aether Code inflicts increased damage on the affected targets. These effects align perfectly with Silver Wolf’s playstyle, allowing her to continuously apply debuffs, amplify damage, and maximize her critical hits.

As a substitute, the Light Cone “Before the Tutorial Mission Starts” provides a similar Effect Hit Rate increase and offers Energy regeneration when attacking enemies with reduced DEF. While it lacks the specific Aether Code effect, it still enhances Silver Wolf’s damage output and provides valuable Energy for her skills.

Another option is the Light cone “In the Name of the World,” which increases the wearer’s damage to debuffed enemies and boosts Effect Hit Rate and ATK when using the Skill. This lightcone enhances Silver Wolf’s ability to capitalize on debuffed enemies and further empowers her attacks.

Silver Wolf’s Relic

The relic “Genius of Brilliant Stars” is the optimal choice for Silver Wolf due to its powerful effects that enhance her damage potential. The 2-piece set bonus increases Quantum DMG, which directly improves the effectiveness of her attacks. The 4-piece set bonus provides a DEF ignore effect, allowing her to bypass a portion of the target enemy’s defense when dealing damage. Additionally, if the target enemy has Quantum Weakness, the DEF ignore effect is further increased. These bonuses synergize perfectly with Silver Wolf’s abilities, enabling her to deliver devastating blows and exploit the weaknesses of her enemies.

When paired with the 2-set relic “Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise,” the synergy becomes even more substantial. The set bonus increases the wearer’s Effect Hit Rate, which aligns perfectly with Silver Wolf’s focus on applying debuffs. Additionally, the wearer’s ATK increases based on their Effect Hit Rate percentage. This combination enhances Silver Wolf’s damage output and ensures that her attacks have a higher chance to apply debuffs successfully.

Another viable option is the relic “Thief of Shooting Meteor.” Its 2-piece set bonus increases Break Effect, which improves Silver Wolf’s ability to inflict Weakness Break on enemies. The 4-piece set bonus further increases the wearer’s Break Effect and regenerates Energy upon inflicting a Weakness Break. This combination enhances Silver Wolf’s utility and allows her to apply debuffs and generate Energy for her skills consistently.

Combined with the 2-set relic “Talia: Kingdom of Banditry,” the Break Effect is further amplified. The set bonus increases the wearer’s Break Effect. If the wearer’s SPD reaches a certain threshold, the Break Effect receives an additional boost.

Silver Wolf’s Team Comp

Silver Wolf can be paired with Seele, Tingyun, and a healer since her ability to debuff enemies can triple Seele’s damage output. With the help of Tingyun, which boosts her damage even further, this team comp can potentially dish out a considerable amount of damage.

Traces Priority





Allow Changes?

Skill



There is a 75%–90% base chance to add 1 Weakness of an on-field ally’s Type to the target enemy. This also reduces the enemy’s DMG RES to that Weakness Type by 20% for 2 turn(s). If the enemy already has that Type Weakness, the effect of DMG RES reduction to that Weakness Type will not be triggered.

Each enemy can only have 1 Weakness implanted by Silver Wolf. When Silver Wolf implants another Weakness to the target, only the most recent implanted Weakness will be kept.

In addition, there is a 100% base chance to reduce the All-Type RES of the enemy further by 7.5%–11.25% for 2 turn(s).

Deals Quantum DMG equal to 98%–245% of Silver Wolf’s ATK to this enemy.



User Banned

Ultimate



There’s a 85%–107.5% base chance to decrease the target enemy’s DEF by 36%–49.5% for 3 turn(s). And at the same time, deals Quantum DMG equal to 228%–456% of Silver Wolf’s ATK to the target enemy.



Awaiting System Response…

Talent



Silver Wolf can create three types of Bugs: reduce ATK by 5%–12.5%, reduce DEF by 4%–10%, and reduce SPD by 3%–7.5%.

Every time Silver Wolf attacks, she has a 60%–78% base chance to implant a random Bug that lasts for 3 turn(s) in the enemy target.



System Warning

Normal Attack



Deals Quantum DMG equal to 50%–130% of Silver Wolf’s ATK to a single enemy.

Silver Wolf kit is somehow complicated, but since her skill has a 75%–90% base chance to add 1 Weakness of an on-field ally’s Type to the target enemy, it should be the number one priority.

That is everything you need to know about Silver Wolf’s build. For more on the game, additional tips, guides, and information, be sure to check out the links below.

About the author

Gray Giron Ray Daniel Giron (Gray Giron) is a Writer for Twinfinite. Gray has been with the site for 2 months, and in the games media industry for 6. Gray typically covers pop culture and variety of videogames for the site, and loves photography. Gray is an ongoing engineering student from Mapua University. Sometimes he streams at Twitch when he needs to study or create a guide for a game then writes about it later. What is sleep right? More Stories by Gray Giron

Related Posts