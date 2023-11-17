Honkai Star Rail Kafka Build Guide & Ascension Materials

Kafka is a powerful Stellaron Hunter who has a mysterious connection with the Honkai Star Rail protagonist. If you manage to grab her from the limited-time banner, you should read this handy guide to find out her Ascension Materials and how to build her.

HSR Kafka Ascension Materials

Kafka is a five-star unit that follows the Path of Nihility and has a Lighting element. Her kit revolves around debuffing enemies and causing DoT. Here are all the Ascension Materials you need to upgrade her to Level 80:

Rank Required Level Credits Material 1 Material 2 1 20 4,000 Thief’s Instinct x5 – 2 30 8,000 Thief’s Instinct x15 – 3 40 16,000 Usurper’s Scheme x6 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x3 4 50 40,000 Usurper’s Scheme x9 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x8 5 60 80,000 Conqueror’s Will x5 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x20 6 70 160,000 Conqueror’s Will x8 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x35 Total 308,000 Thief’s Instinct x15

Usurper’s Scheme x15

Conqueror’s Will x15 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x65

HSR Best Kafka Build

Kafka is a powerful unit that can deal a lot of damage to your enemies. Besides applying DoT, she can also perform a Follow-up attack on an opponent if an ally attacks using a Basic ATK. Here is the best build you should use to bring out her full potential:

Light Cone: Patience Is All You Need

Relics: Prisoner in Deep Confinement Body: ATK% Feet: SPD

Planar Ornaments: Firmament Frontline Glamoth Sphere: Lightning DMG Rope: ATK% or Energy Regen Rate

Eidolons: E4

Trace Priority: Ultimate > Skill > Talent > Basic Attack

Kafka’s signature Light Cone, Patience Is All You Need, is definitely the best gear for her. Besides increasing her damage, this item can boost her speed every time Kafka performs an attack. Not only that, but this Light Cone can also make the enemy receive additional DoT damage for one turn.

For Relic, you can equip the Prisoner in the Deep Confinement set, which you can farm in the Fyxestroll Garden. This artifact can increase Kafka’s ATK and boost her DoT damage by ignoring some of the enemy’s DEF. The second effect will get stronger the more DoT status effects are applied to the opponent.

The Firmament Frontline Glamoth is the best Planar Ornaments you can equip on Kafka. Equipping two pieces of this artifact can buff her ATK, and if her SPD reaches 135 or more, she can get an extra 12 percent DMG.

I recommend unlocking Kafka’s E4, Recitativo. This Eidolon lets her gain extra Energy whenever an enemy takes DMG from the Shock status inflicted by Kafka. This will allow her Ultimate to charge much faster, increasing her DMG potential even further.

When upgrading her Traces, you should focus on her Ultimate and Skill because these two are the main sources of her DMG. Afterward, you can also level up her Talent, which can provide some extra damage.

Now that you know how to build Kafka and her Ascension Materials, you can check out other HSR content on Twinfinite. I recommend reading our guide on the best team compositions if you can’t figure out which units work well together.