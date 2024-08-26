How to Defeat Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master in Black Myth: Wukong

The Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master is one of the biggest difficulty spikes in Black Myth: Wukong and if you haven’t been diligently exploring, this boss can feel impossible to defeat. If you’re stuck at this boss, then we’ve got a couple of tips that will help make the fight a lot more manageable. So let’s go over the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master boss guide for Chapter 4 of Black Myth: Wukong.

How to Defeat the Hundred Eyed Daoist Master

Before we even get into the details of the boss fight against the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master, one thing everyone should know is that getting the Weaver’s Needle Vessel from the secret area in Chapter 4 will make this fight a lot easier. This is because the Weaver’s Needle Vessel can cancel out the Hundred-Eyed Daoists Master’ second gold phase and make the fight a lot more manageable. Be sure to check out our list of all Vessels and how to get them.

Now, coming to the Hundred Eyed-Daoist Master, this boss is by no means easy. Part of it has to do with how tanky he is while hitting like a truck and afflicting different status effects, and the other half has to do with the janky hitboxes in this fight. If you try to run into this fight thoughtlessly, you will get punished every single time and be no closer to victory. Understanding the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master’s moveset and attack patterns is the only way to get through this fight.

So without waiting any further, here is a list of pointers and tips that will help you overcome this tough battle.

Get the Spell Bind Spell from the Chapter 3 Treasure Hunter quest because the damage boost from that is more meaningful than your regular spells against the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master, unless you’ve already heavily invested into them. The Spell Bind Spell makes the fight a lot more manageable.

The boss will always start at 80% HP after the first encounter, but even this amount of HP is a lot to handle. Be sure to craft the latest Staff weapon available to you at this point in time and upgrade your gear as much as possible at Yin Tiger.

The hitbox at the front of the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master is glitched and you will always end up missing your heavy attack and final strike. Instead, stick to his backside and sides when attacking.

Anti Miasma Powder and Shock Quelling Powder will be extremely useful because he applies both of these statuses.

Watch for the glow of the Lightning Talisman in front of him to avoid his Lightning Sword attacks.

Stay on the move when he tunnels underground to dodge projectiles, and when he gets close to you from underground make sure you dodge at the last moment, otherwise, you get hit with a very powerful grab attack.

Save your Spirit and big damage attacks for his second phase if you don’t have the Weaver’s Needle yet.

The Golden Phase will constantly deplete your Stamina and cause you to fatroll. Keep your distance for a while until it ends, as getting close only makes dodging harder. Jumping is a good way to avoid the lightning bolts from the sky.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

With these tips in mind and a bit of luck and skill on your part, you should be able to overcome this hurdle. The Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master is frustrating but by no means unbeatable. In fact, we beat him without ever knowing about the Weaver’s Needle, so it’s definitely not mandatory for the fight. That being said, if you feel underpowered be sure to collect all Luojia Fragrant Vines, Awaken Wine Worms, and explore all secrets in previous chapters so you can get more Sparks.

You receive the following rewards after defeating the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master:

5300 XP

3700 Will

1x Golden Glowing Eye

1x Kun Steel

1x Sky-Piercing Horn

1x Gold Tree Core

1x Celestial Ribbon

2x Fine Gold Thread

1x Mind Core

That’s all you need to know on how to defeat the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master boss in Chapter 4 of Black Myth: Wukong. For more guides, be sure to complete the Horse Guai quest before it’s too late, and also check up on all Soaks and Drinks.

