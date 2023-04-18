Where to Find Gold Skulls in Warzone 2 DMZ

Activision

Gold Skulls are a premium in Warzone 2’s DMZ, so here are the best places to find them.

Warzone 2 Season 3 released back on April 12, bringing a wealth of new content to all of its modes. From battle royale tweaks to Resurgence mode to DMZ missions, fans of Warzone 2 were treated to new challenges whatever they prefer to play. Some tasks, like tackling the Dealbreaker, require players to have acquired a Gold Skull item. Because it can’t be crafted, it needs to be found – here are the best locations for Gold Skulls in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Get a Gold Skull in Warzone 2 DMZ

Bosses

There are a few ways players can acquire Gold Skulls. The first is by overcoming one of DMZ’s bosses, whether that’s the Scavenger, Bombmaker or Pyro. These enemies will drop valuable loot, with Gold Skulls one of the potential items they will yield if players can defeat them.

The bosses are available at Strongholds across Al Mazrah or Ashika Island, so players will have to get into the Stronghold, defeat the AI combatants that protect them and then overcome the bosses themselves. Specifically, the bosses can be found at the locations stated below:

Bombmaker: Tsuki Castle on Ashika Island

Tsuki Castle on Ashika Island Pyro: Airport Control Tower, US Embassy and the Post Office on Al Mazrah

Airport Control Tower, US Embassy and the Post Office on Al Mazrah Scavenger: Various (indicated by a Red Circle Zone and dead operators) on Ashika Island, Al Mazrah and Building 21

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Police Stations

With high tier loot and plenty of AI to overcome, DMZ’s Gold Skulls can also be found at Police Stations across Al Mazrah. Don’t expect them to come easily though.

Police Stations are spread out across Al Mazrah and can be found in each of the following locations:

Al Sa’id Shopping Centre

Al Mazrah City

Mawizeh Marshlands

These locations are all highlighted on the map below. Take your team and get ready for a battle, but it could get you that elusive Gold Skull.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Sawah Hotel

Another location that can give Gold Skulls to DMZ players is Sawah Hotel, located in Sawah Village. This, again, can be fairly busy with enemy AI so be careful as you explore the hotel and its rooms.

Players will want to search the hotel itself – specifically rooms 302 and 303 – and the most immediate surrounding areas for orange crates. These can offer Gold Skulls to players (as well as other high tier loot and valuable items).

The hotel is located fairly centrally in Sawah Village so it shouldn’t be too challenging to find. You can see its precise location on the map below:

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

They’re the best locations and methods to get a Gold Skull in Warzone 2 DMZ. The high value loot lets players progress further in the popular extraction mode, with more content promised to come with Season 3 Reloaded and beyond.

