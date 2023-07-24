How To Get Bridge Stash Key in Warzone DMZ (& Where to Use It)

Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded update overhauled the established key chain in the Vondel Exclusion Zone, meaning DMZ players have to piece together how to get those all important keys. Here’s how to get and use the Bridge Stash Key.

Getting the Bridge Stash Key in DMZ

It’s well know at this point that all the keys in Vondel can be acquired by straight up looting. Reliant on RNG and generally very time consuming, players want more reliable methods. Because it’s not a mission reward in DMZ, there’s only one guaranteed way to get the Bridge Stash Key: use the preceding key in the chain.

Smuggler’s Drop

With Season 4 Reloaded, the chain was tweaked so that the Smuggler’s Drop location houses this particular key. It’s located in the far northwest of the Exclusion Zone, northwest of the large Castle POI. If you’re lucky you’ll spawn nearby. If you don’t it shouldn’t take too long to find a vehicle and drive over.

There’s a L-shaped building near the coastline. It can be a Stronghold or part of a contract, so it might need a keycard or accepting a nearby mission to unlock. Either way, when you’re inside, you’re searching for a small wooden crate on its floor, in map grid D2.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

There’s usually a lot of AI knocking about, so it might be worth playing slowly and eliminating them before you try to open the crate. When you do unlock it, the Bridge Stash Key will be waiting inside. We also found an encrypted Hard Drive, while other players have reported rare vests.

DMZ Bridge Stash Location

Unsurprisingly, the Bridge Stash is located close to a bridge. It’s the bridge in the middle of Market, Graveyard and the region north of the Zoo, in map grid E5.

The image on the left showcases its position within Vondel and the image on the right shows you precisely where you need to head.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Once you’ve got to the bridge – we just took a vehicle and left it in the middle – hop over the side and down into the canal. If you look below the water’s surface, a wooden crate on the canal floor should be visible. Swim down to it and use the key to unlock it.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

As you can see, it offers those who open it a Gold Skull, making it exceptionally valuable and one of very few places that guarantees players one. There’s also the Diver’s Crate Key, which is worth exfiling with if only to save for a later date.

That’s everything to know about the Bridge Stash Key in Warzone DMZ. For everything else Call of Duty’s epic extraction mode, have a look at the related content below.