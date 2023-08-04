How To Complete Konni Secrets Mission in Warzone DMZ

Warzone Season 5 brought new missions as part of the Shadow Company Faction. Right now, the final mission in its two tiers is Konni Secrets, a story mission requiring players to navigate a Bomb Maker, fake intel and the Konni Group. Here’s how to complete it.

Konni Secrets DMZ Mission Guide

Tasks

As the Tier 2 Story Mission for the Shadow Company, it’s no surprise there’s a bit more to the Konni Secrets objectives than others in the new Faction. Specifically, there are three tasks for players to complete before they can get the Brass Knuckles, 15,000 XP and 400 Reputation rewards. They are:

Find the intel off of Konni’s Bomb Maker. Send a false signal for Konni reinforcements at the target location. Take and extract the combat intel off of the Konni reinforcements.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Konni’s Bomb Maker

While some confusion has arisen over the description of ‘Konni’s’ Bomb Maker, it just means the standard bomb maker boss who’s featured in DMZ for a while now. That means we’re headed for Tsuki Castle, at the center of Ashika Island.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

It’s pretty heavily guarded by AI, so be careful as you approach. There’s also the Wheelson robot to take out. This is crucial to getting to the Bomb Maker, as the main Tsuki Castle building won’t unlock until it’s hacked.

It’s essentially a mobile sentry gun patrolling the Castle’s main courtyard. Paired with the bots that also roam the POI, it can make for a tricky situation to navigate. We recommend a lot of armor and semtex grenades, both of which make it much easier to manage. You can also take a DDOS which temporarily halts the Wheelson and lets you hack it.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Once you’ve taken out the Wheelson, you’re able to hack its security systems and unlock the main Tsuki Castle building. It’s full of AI and, once they’re dispatched, the Bomb Maker himself. Kill the Bomb Maker to make him drop his loot.

Among the loot, players will find a set of documents marked ‘Missile Intel’. Stow these in your backpack and then open your inventory to bring them up. You’ll see their content, translated from Russian.

It reads: “I’ve got eyes on some weapons that will be able to blast open the objective with plausable deniability. We’ll need security on those observatory tunnel entrances. Get forces ready to reinforce the area if they get a signal.”

We recommend extracting after acquiring these, although it doesn’t actually matter if you die once the first objective has been ticked off.

Observatory Tunnels

As per the Missile Intel, we’re now headed for a Zaya Observatory tunnel, where a false signal needs to be sent. It means players need to redeploy into Al Mazrah.

For this part of the mission, players need to head to map grid E5. There’s a small tunnel to the northwest which looks most similar to one of the transport areas that takes you to the Koschei Complex.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Players need to be wary of the trap inside the tunnel. Standing just outside the tunnel, looking at the two roadblocks, an option will appear to ‘Send Signal Flare’. Use your interact button to send the flare up into the sky.

This will trigger Konni reinforcements to enter the area, arriving via a helicopter before moving in on foot. Eliminate these forces and acquire the combat intel documents they drop. These take the form of ‘Assault Notes’ and ‘Konni Battle Notes’, most similar to those you’ll have acquired for the Tier 1 Battle Plans Mission. Stow them and extract to complete the final objective.

That’s everything involved in completing the Konni Secrets Mission. It’s the final one in the Shadow Company Faction, meaning players can get back to working for one of the other organizations. We’re sure more on the Konni Group is to come.