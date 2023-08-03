How To Complete Battle Plans Mission in Warzone DMZ

Warzone Season 5 brought a new Faction, Shadow Company, into the extraction mode. Naturally, that means a new series of missions for players to work through. Here’s how to complete the Battle Plans Mission in DMZ.

Battle Plans Mission Guide

Tasks

Because it’s only a Tier 1 Mission, there’s only a couple of objectives for players to complete, neither of which is all that taxing. They are:

Dead drop 3 Konni battle notes. Dead drop 3 Cargo Ship instructions.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Completing both objectives will earn players the TAQ-V as contraband, 5,000 XP and Reputation for the new Shadow Company Faction.

Where To Find Konni Battle Notes and Cargo Ship Instructions

These are unlocked by finding and killing Konni soldiers. This is a new mysterious group that has joined the fight in the DMZ, occupying various areas of the mode’s exclusion zones.

They’re most commonly found in ‘Active Combat Zones’; areas of an exclusion zone that are not yet claimed by one of the warring groups.

When Konni soldiers are killed, they will drop loot and, on occasion, documents. These documents include Cargo Ship Instructions and Konni Battle Notes. They look like other documents but, on closer inspection, will be shown to be what you need.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Just stow them in your backpack when you find them. You’ll need three of each to complete the Battle Plans mission, with your Shadow Company overlords wanting information on the long term plans of the Konni Group.

Unfortunately, Battle Notes drop a lot less frequently than Cargo Ship Instructions. As a result, you’ll need to kill a lot of Konni bots to come across three. We recommend finding a busier location in an Active Combat Zone and letting rip. They’re dropped by Konni forces on any DMZ Exclusion Zone.

We do prefer Vondel or Ashika Island though; their smaller size means it’s way easier to get to a Dead Drop afterwards.

Dead Drop

Speaking of which, once you have three of each, head for the nearest Dead Drop. It doesn’t matter which this is – any Dead Drop in any Exclusion Zone will do. Just find one of the infamous white dumpsters, deposit all six documents and let your UI tell you you’ve completed the mission.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

There’s no obligation to do them all at once, or even in the same life. You can complete Battle Plans across multiple deployments and Dead Drop visits, so don’t worry if your Backpack isn’t big enough or you’re struggling to locate enough Battle Notes.

After depositing all you need to, head back to the DMZ lobby to get your rewards, select your next mission and carry on progressing in Season 5.

That’s everything there is on completing Battle Plans in Warzone DMZ. For everything else CoD’s extraction mode, stick with Twinfinite and check out the related content below!