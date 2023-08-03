How & Where To Find the Scavenger & Scavenger’s Buy Station in Warzone DMZ

Warzone’s DMZ mode has long had bosses that players can fight and loot. One is the Scavenger but, with Season 5, players need to find and purchase an item from his Buy Station. Here’s how to find the Scavenger and his Buy Station.

Scavenger and Scavenger’s Buy Station in Warzone DMZ

The Boss

The Scavenger is a boss who has long featured in Warzone DMZ. He is, as the name would suggest, attracted to loot and high-value items that he can scavenge and flee with.

There’s no way to guarantee a Scavenger spawn in DMZ. However, there are things you can do to increase the likelihood of an appearance and therefore the appearance of the Scavenger’s Buy Station. These are:

Complete Hunt Contracts – these challenge players with eliminating enemies. Upon eliminating real-life players, they’ll drop their high-tier loot and cash. This will attract the Scavenger because he is drawn to these items. Wait nearby and, if he spawns, head to him.

these challenge players with eliminating enemies. Upon eliminating real-life players, they’ll drop their high-tier loot and cash. This will attract the Scavenger because he is drawn to these items. Wait nearby and, if he spawns, head to him. Camp on eliminated enemies – as matches progress, you’ll undoubtedly receive Plea For Help notifications. These are from eliminated players who want to be revived and assimilate. Their bodies will attract the Scavenger.

as matches progress, you’ll undoubtedly receive Plea For Help notifications. These are from eliminated players who want to be revived and assimilate. Their bodies will attract the Scavenger. Wait for him to appear – as DMZ games progress and exclusion zones become more populated with loot and bodies, the chances of the Scavenger arriving are much higher. We found he entered most of our matches regardless of the above points, we just had to stay alive long enough to see him.

Finding the Scavenger

You’ll know it’s the Scavenger when his icon appears on your minimap. This is a white skeletal face with the bottom half covered. The image below shows you how it’ll look in-game. The icon will also appear on your minimap, so just head towards it when you see it.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Assuming you’re completing the ‘Deal with the Devil’ Mission, ensure you Disguise up before reaching the boss. He’s flanked by large numbers of AI, each of whom won’t take it kindly if you try and run up to their leader without a Disguise.

There’s also no reason to try and kill the Scavenger, it’ll just inhibit his Buy Station from coming in.

Scavenger’s Buy Station

After you interact with the Scavenger, the Scavenger’s Buy Station will spawn. This takes the appearance of a deployable Buy Station, as shown in the image below.

It’ll be made available close to the Scavenger icon, typically within the red circle the Scavenger creates on your minimap.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

As you can see, the Scavenger’s Buy Station spawned at Tsuki Castle, late on in an Ashika Island deployment. Just head up to the Buy Station with your Disguise still equipped and interact with it as you would any other Station.

It will not let you open the Buy Station without a Disguise equipped. Purchase an item to complete the mission. You should receive a UI notification to confirm the objectives.

That's everything on finding and using the Scavenger's Buy Station in Warzone DMZ.