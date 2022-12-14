Image via Activision

With the release of Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch notes, fans have been analyzing the latest news to stay up-to-date on upcoming events and modes. However, one detail in these notes reveals a mysterious area called “Building 21” for DMZ mode. In this guide, we’ll explain how to find Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ and other details about this launch.

Building 21 Location in Warzone 2 DMZ

Currently, Building 21 of Warzone 2’s DMZ is not live in-game, but players can unlock this area with keys once it releases. The only known information about Building 21 derives from a brief description in the Season 1 Reloaded patch notes, indicating that there will be “mysterious new keys” to open this latest location.

In addition, Building 21 is classified as a “biological laboratory” that takes place outside of Al Mazrah, which could suggest another map for DMZ. Charlie Intel, a notable Call of Duty player and informant, has provided more details about this new destination on Twitter, as shown here:

This is not a troll. Infinity Ward directly said during a call we had with them last week the building won't be live immediately and that they have no plans to announce when it does go live. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) December 14, 2022

In this post, we learn that Infinity Ward does not have a release date for the arrival of Building 21, nor do they have any plans for a launch announcement in the near future. Furthermore, players will need to “figure out” how to get into Building 21 for themselves, so it may take some time to decipher this new mechanic of DMZ.

Although fans only received vague information about Building 21, they can still look forward to confirmed events, like the Warzone Cup and the debut of Raid episodes.

That does it for our guide on how to find Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ. For more Call of Duty content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including an explanation about Longshot Distances in MW2 and how to get a Raid Key in Warzone 2.

