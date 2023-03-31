Every Confirmed Summer Games Event That’ll Fill the E3 2023 Void

Image Source: Ubisoft

While the cancellation of E3 2023 has reduced the number of gaming events happening this summer, other events will hopefully make up for its absence. Keeping track of streaming and event schedules over several months can be somewhat difficult, so we have gathered the calendar of summer gaming galas for you.

Here is every confirmed upcoming gaming event in the summer of 2023 to keep you hyped for future releases.

Summer Game Fest 2023 – June 8

Image Source: Summer Game Fest

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest will return for the fourth year in a row. We don’t have too much of an idea what the main show might bring. It’s worth noting that its first year saw huge announcements like Unreal Engine 5, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and Star Wars: Squadrons. Summer Game Fest 2023 isn’t only the one live stream, either, also providing a platform for other publishers to showcase their future games.

Devolver Direct – June

Image Source: Devolver Digital

Summer Game Fest will be giving fans a new (and likely still bizarre) Devolver Direct stream/event. While we don’t actually know for sure what date this will be taking place, it will be somewhere around the June 8 start date. Devolver Digital is responsible for publishing some of the wackiest hits in gaming, like Hotline Miami, Cult of the Lamb, Enter the Gungeon, and Inscryption.

Xbox Games Showcase – June 11

Image Source: Xbox

Xbox will be hosting its own Games Showcase only a little over a month from the release of Redfall, so it’s unlikely there will be any vampire news to break. However, there are a handful of games coming to the console and Game Pass throughout the rest of the year that are almost guaranteed to appear. One of the biggest of these games is Lies of P, the Pinocchio adaptation souls-like that will be coming to Game Pass for its August release. This will also likely be when the release date of Forza Motorsport is revealed.

Starfield Direct – June 11

Image Source: Xbox

Starfield will be absent from the normal Xbox Games Showcase so that it can be presented in its own individual direct right after the Showcase ends. This will likely be a solid amount of gameplay, but probably not the final showing of the game before the September release date. It is unknown how long this direct will be, but the last time gameplay was shown was in a 15-minute chunk.

Ubisoft Forward – June 12

Image Source: Ubisoft

Ubisoft has a pretty stacked group of games releasing this year, as well as plenty of future titles we might get a look at. As far as known titles, we will likely see more of Assassin’s Creed Mirage as well as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. If this is indeed the year we will actually see Skull and Bones, it wouldn’t be a surprise for it to pop up as well. As far as future games to surprise viewers, there could be another Watch Dogs game coming, as it has been three years since Watch Dogs Legion.

Predicted Livestreams and Showcases

While those are the only events currently confirmed, there are a few we think are a safe bet to happen around that same time.

Sony State of Play

Image Source: Sony

In order to not be outdone by Xbox, a June State of Play would make sense for Sony to show off what is coming out the rest of the year. Seeing as Sony still has Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth releasing sometime this fall and winter, this would be a perfect time to show off gameplay from either. Plus, with PSVR 2 still needing a little push, they could easily show off more VR games coming to the new headset.

Nintendo Direct

Image Source: Nintendo

It seems a lot of attention has been paid to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom recently, but there are other games they could stand to show off. Tears of the Kingdom will have been out for a month in June, so Nintendo could shift their focus to showing off Pikmin 4, and maybe this could be the year we see more of Metroid Prime 4.

Square Enix Presents

Image Source: Square Enix

The first (and only) Square Enix live stream like this was held in 2021, and this could be the year they return. If Sony doesn’t decide to hold a State of Play to show off certain Square Enix titles, the publisher/developer giant could easily handle doing it. Between Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis coming this year, there would be plenty to show off to fans. This would even be a perfect time to show off Kingdom Hearts 4.

